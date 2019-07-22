You Can’t Keep a Good Second Amendment Advocate Down!

You’ve probably seen that NRATV, which began its life as NRA News back in 2004, ceased production at the end of June. The end of NRATV is fallout from the legal battle between the National Rifle Association and its longtime public relations firm, Ackerman McQueen. The public fight, featuring accusations and counter-accusations about wasteful spending and self-dealing, led to the NRA ending its partnership with Ackerman McQueen. With the NRA no longer paying fo\r production of the shows, Ackerman McQueen ended production.

Whether the NRA creates a new network in-house or through another PR firm remains to be seen. But Cam Edwards, my friend and the host who started it all with NRATV, is moving on to become the new editor of BearingArms.com, a publication of Townhall media that focuses on firearms and gun laws. Cam assures me that in addition to editing and writing, he will be back behind the microphone in the near future.