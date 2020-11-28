You Have a National Adoption Month Date on Monday Morning

(dragana991/Getty Images)

November every year is National Adoption Month. Over the past few years, the National Review Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society has committed to work in this area. We’ve collaborated with the Heritage Foundation on this and other issues and Emilie Kao there and I have been longing to put together an event before month’s end, hoping people can look away from national politics for a moment to consider the children in our country who do not have permanent homes, healthy forever families.

And so, on Monday at 10 AM Eastern time, we will have a keynote from Congressman David Schweikert from Arizona. He’s both an adoptee and an adoptive father. Here’s a little of his story.

After we hear from him, I’ll be joined by Paul Mulligan, head of Catholic Charities in Phoenix, and Sharen Ford, who is director of foster care and adoption at Focus on the Family. Both have extensive experience in child welfare.

I’m so grateful to Emilie for hosting us.

On the morning after the election, the Supreme Court heard a Becket Fund for Religious Liberty case about foster care in Philadelphia. The case should serve to set off alarms about children in need in our country. Without a family, a child does not have a fighting chance. How can we do better? Each and every one of us. We all have a role.

RSVP here to join us live virtually. Maybe it will help you find your role. Or maybe you can inform our conversation with questions informed your experience at Q&A time.