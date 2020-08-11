You Want Sanity? We Got Sanity

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. on Firing Line

We prefer our Marx to be of the Groucho and Chico persuasion, and though they were a source of confusion about the contractual validity of a sanity clause, there is no confusion — say so many of the donors to our ongoing Cancel-Culture webathon — about the fact that NR is worth their financial support because it indeed is an oasis of sanity in this maelstrom of ideology and madness and Leftism amok-running. Some examples:

John affords us a generous $200 and this sentiment: “NR has been a safe harbor of sanity for decades. During these times of reckless stupidity, we need NR more than ever. Thank you all for your thoughtful and intelligent articles and commentaries.” It’s us who need to do the thanking, and we do. And yeah — we find your assessment to be spot-on, John.

Ditto from Christopher, who spots us 50 bucks and says what we all know to be true: “ National Review is nearly the only sanity out there. After my morning (leftist) local paper, NR online is the first place I go. Keep up the great work.” You keep passing the ammo and we’ll keep the guns ablaze. Thanks, Christopher.

is nearly the only sanity out there. After my morning (leftist) local paper, NR online is the first place I go. Keep up the great work.” You keep passing the ammo and we’ll keep the guns ablaze. Thanks, Christopher. Jacob drops $500 into the till and says it short and sweet: “Nowhere else is there such a high concentration of great thinker-writers.” I like that job description, and yeah, it fits a goodly amount of my colleagues — who are in the fight because of your selflessness. Thanks Jacob.

Alex is good for a $100 contribution and specific praise: “Thanks to Rich (our voice), Jim (our funny bone), MBD (our conscience), Maddy K. (our common sense), Charlie (our trigger finger), and so many others. You’ve helped me make better sense of the world. I don’t have much, but I hope this helps you keep up the fight.” It sure does. Many many thanks, Alex.

Now Matthew, who sends $100, is my first pick for foxhole companion: “I wish I could meet these bastards in the street but I am too old for that now. And my better angels tell me Mr. Cooke is right — duke it out with ideas and words. You folks have both in truths the NR expresses every single day.” Never too old Matthew, but thanks terribly for the kind words and kind deed.

Joseph, source of a $50 contribution, is actually fighting: “Currently deployed and National Review gives me hope I’ll still recognize our country when we return home. Keep fighting the good fight.” We do because you do. Typing with one hand and saluting with the other, Joseph!

gives me hope I’ll still recognize our country when we return home. Keep fighting the good fight.” We do because you do. Typing with one hand and saluting with the other, Joseph! Let’s end with this from the once-parched Richard, donor of a C Note: “Reading your articles is like a drink of fresh water in a drought. You are a good part of my moral compass.” Well, well, well, we are here to serve. Drink up! And thanks so much, Richard!

Sane journalism was a rarity to start with — after the intense madness of 2020, it might as well be on the Endangered Species List. But sane, meaningful, conservative journalism — one that is a bold and powerful two-by-four upside the head of Leftist elites and the 1619 brigadiers who detest the More-Perfecting Union of the Declaration and Constitution — is the DNA and vital organs and gray matter of NR. This magazine and website deserve to persist in the fight, because without it . . . well, do you picture the world being be a worse place sans NR? If you think so, and if you’re like Richard, who quenches his intellectual thirst at the NR Bar, then buy a round. Your generosity will keep the joint open and jumping. Minus that, well . . . let’s not think about the darkness.

Advertisement

So: How much to give? The answer is what your wallet and means dictate. But be assured of this: There is no contribution too small or too large — and never one that is not deeply appreciated by all here. Help us to stay in the fight, to preserve that rare source of conservative sanity, through your generous donation of $10 or $20 or $50 or $100. What the heck: Think about $250 or $500 or $1,000, and if more is possible, you’ll get no complaints here! Whatever you can donate, do so here. To give by check, make one payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Summer 2020 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036.

One last thing: Morrie Ryskind was one of the screenwriters for A Night at the Opera, famous for its “sanity clause” line and dozens more. He was also one of the founding editors of National Review. Morrie was a Hollywood lefty-turned-conservative who befriended a young Bill Buckley when he was launching this journal. He was an avowed foe of that other Marx, the one named Karl. Many believe he was also blackballed because he appeared as a friendly witness before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. That would make Ryskind an original victim of the cancel culture. Your contribution would be a nice bit of payback for that.