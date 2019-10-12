The Corner

You Want that New Rich Lowry Book Signed? You’re in Luck!

It may be coming out on Election Day (that’s November 5), but those of you wise enough to pre-order Rich Lowry’s already-much-talked about The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free should know that you can get it signed.

All you need to do — having pre-ordered from Amazon or Barnes & Noble or Books-a-Million — is to click this Google Docs link, input the requested info and proof of purchase (it’s don’t-sweat-it simple), and sooner than later you receive an honest-to-goodness Rich Lowry–signed bookplate that you can slap on that beaut!

