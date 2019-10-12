You Want that New Rich Lowry Book Signed? You’re in Luck!

It may be coming out on Election Day (that’s November 5), but those of you wise enough to pre-order Rich Lowry’s already-much-talked about The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free should know that you can get it signed.

All you need to do — having pre-ordered from Amazon or Barnes & Noble or Books-a-Million — is to click this Google Docs link, input the requested info and proof of purchase (it’s don’t-sweat-it simple), and sooner than later you receive an honest-to-goodness Rich Lowry–signed bookplate that you can slap on that beaut!

