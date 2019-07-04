Your Yearly Reminder to Thank the Scots

(Pixabay)

Last year, I wrote a piece explaining why, on July Fourth, Americans should thank the Scots. This year the piece is available in audio format, complete with a Scottish accent.

“As long as but a hundred of us remain alive, never will we on any conditions be brought under English rule. It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom — for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself.”

Opposing tyranny, demanding liberty, pledging their lives, screwing the English — familiar, no? If one examines both the Declaration of Arbroath and the Declaration of Independence side by side, one sees striking similarities in both wording and content.

Happy Fourth!