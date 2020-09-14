The Corner

National Review

You’re Invited: NRI’s ‘Gala at Home’ Honoring Jim Buckley & Virginia James

By

Join National Review Institute for a “Gala at Home” on October 5th honoring James L. Buckley and Virginia James!

Each fall, NRI, the non-profit that supports the NR mission, hosts its marquee William F. Buckley Jr. Prize Dinner to celebrate the leadership of exceptional individuals in the conservative movement, honor WFB’s legacy, and raise critical funds for our organization. This year, we have the distinct privilege to honor James L. Buckley, the revered U.S. senator from New York and older brother to WFB, and Virginia James, a philanthropist who has generously supported dozens of organizations dedicated to economic freedom, limited government, education, and the arts.

With challenge comes opportunity! Usually our annual fundraiser brings several hundred supporters together in festive celebration. We cannot hold the same event this year; however, we have a new opportunity to host our largest audience yet. Wherever you are, you can join our “Gala at Home”! The virtual program will include opportunities to connect with your favorite NR writers and tune into a mix of live remarks and videos from our honorees and dinner co-chairs.

In a time of immense government growth and routine abandonment of First Principles, NRI is at the forefront of the fight to defend conservative values. We need your support in advancing the principles that make our country exceptional — limited government, a strong national defense, individual liberty, free markets, personal responsibility, and the rule of law.

The William F. Buckley Jr. Prize Dinner is our most important fundraising event of the year — so if you believe in our cause, this is your special opportunity to join us. Though virtual, it will be a dynamic program unlike any you have attended before. All tickets and sponsorships are fully tax-deductible and go to support NRI’s educational and outreach programs that advance the NR mission.

Help us make this year’s celebration the most successful gala ever! For security reasons, registration closes on September 30th. Don’t wait. RSVP today.

