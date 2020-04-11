Zadie Smith on Corpses

The Corner

Zadie Smith wrote a perceptive piece in 2013, entitled “Man vs. Corpse,” for the New York Review of Books. It feels eerily close to the bone (if you’ll pardon the pun) now that everyone has mortality on the brain. Here’s a snippet:

Imagining that reality—in which everybody (except me) becomes a corpse—presents no difficulties whatsoever. Like most people in New York City, I daily expect to find myself walking the West Side Highway with nothing but a shopping cart stacked with bottled water, a flashlight, and a dead loved one on my back, seeking a suitable site for burial. The postapocalyptic scenario—the future in which everyone’s a corpse (except you)—must be, at this point, one of the most thoroughly imagined fictions of the age.

