The Corner

Media

Zoomer Problems, Catholic Answers

By
Jeffrey Toobin, staff writer at The New Yorker, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 26, 2019. (Al Drago/Reuters)

The New York Times checks in on Jeffrey Toobin, the New Yorker reporter who covered the Supreme Court until he made a career-fatal mistake on Zoom. Not knowing which tabs were open, he was caught — in the memorable phrase of Kevin Williamson — badgering the witness, and his colleagues witnessed the badger.

His former colleague Malcolm Gladwell expresses himself on the matter this way:

I read the Condé Nast news release, and I was puzzled because I couldn’t find any intellectual justification for what they were doing. They just assumed he had done something terrible, but never told us what the terrible thing was. And my only feeling — the only way I could explain it — was that Condé Nast had taken an unexpected turn toward traditional Catholic teaching.” (Mr. Gladwell then took out his Bible and read to a reporter an allegory from Genesis 38 in which God strikes down a man for succumbing to the sin of self-gratification.)

I find this odd, and endearing. Is Gladwell implying that the only companies which would protect their employees from a colleague exposing himself and abusing himself in front of them are those that have turned toward traditional Catholic teaching? If so, I imagine that we’re going to see a great demand for Catholic retail stores, repair shops, and salons.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Well Done, Mr. Attorney General

By
‘I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” That was Attorney General Bill Barr ten months ago, bemoaning President Trump’s penchant for spouting off about ongoing Justice Department investigations and prosecutions. The tweets in particular made it ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Well Done, Mr. Attorney General

By
‘I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” That was Attorney General Bill Barr ten months ago, bemoaning President Trump’s penchant for spouting off about ongoing Justice Department investigations and prosecutions. The tweets in particular made it ... Read More