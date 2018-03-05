Magazine | March 5, 2018, Issue

Before the Fall

By
Two Tyto Alba Owls. (Guillermo Granja/Reuters)

Heart-faced Tyto alba to hunt takes flight
To wind, to wing, in barest light
Through shadows draped with care across the sky
Comes with the dark her hidden cry

Wise the hands which craft the night
In which too few take meet and just delight
Stars like virtues, rich stones plainly set,
Whose beauty we oft ignore, and so can forget

Comments

Distorted, distracted, is our weakened sight
Squinted, stunted, we cannot see to praise aright
And fears consuming of ill in darkness done
Makes us moonlight, starlight, cool night shun

For we have fallen from a distant, happy height
A time when owls and stars our wonder did excite
A time exultant whose faint echoes still recall
When we walked at peace in darkness before the fall

Comments

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections
Culture

The Week

By
In his new official portrait, as in his presidential rhetoric, Barack Obama just couldn’t quite get clear of the Bushes.
The Week

The Week

By
 In his new official portrait, as in his presidential rhetoric, Barack Obama just couldn’t quite get clear of the Bushes.

Most Popular

Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More
Elections

A Perfect Distillation of Beto O’Rourke

By
To make bastard use of the Lionel Trilling phrase, Beto O’Rourke’s bid for the White House has been but a series of “irritable mental gestures which seek to resemble ideas.” O’Rourke’s campaign has wandered about the political wilderness in pursuit of some transcendent “moment,” one that might ... Read More