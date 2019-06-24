When Pipers Remembered Babylon

(European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters)

In hora qua audieritis sonitum tubae et fistulae et citharae sambucae et psalterii et symphoniae . . .

Daniel 3:5

Nebuchadnezzar’s statue stood

About as high as a false god could.

The three were left with little choice —

Silence after the herald’s voice.

For Babylon’s profane event,

Musicians tuned each instrument

As carefully as they rehearsed

What would happen to the accursed

Who failed to bow and adore

The monumental fraud with a roar.

(And might they expect the same

At the reading of the great king’s name?)

In later years the tunes they played

Recalled how they were once dismayed,

That circle in the fiery den

Intended for less flexible men.

And certainly they were delighted

That they had not been invited

As others had, to live or die.

They lived their art, whatever the lie.