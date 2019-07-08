Magazine | July 08, 2019, Issue

Sound: Coughing

By
(Mike Blake/Reuters)

Deleted Material,
December 7, 1941:

“Totally lousy day. Just . . . just like the totally worst day. And in the future, people will be, like, That must have been a crappy day for those people and — ”

Sound: coughing

“Are you kidding? Can you please — who was that? Was that Stimson? Stimson? Can you just — can somebody get Stimson a Sucret or something? No, no, we need to do this again, okay? I’ll tighten it up, too. Just feels, just not like, like, stirring enough, you know? It’s just flabby and I just want it more like, like crackly radio noises and then I say something like, ‘Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.’ Oooh. That’s good. Give me a sec to write that down. And then we’ll do another take. Okay?”

Unusable Material,
March 15, 44 b.c.:

“Can I have everybody’s attention, please? Just for a moment? And then I promise I will let you guys go back to your whatevers and . . . Hello? Can I just . . . Hello? I just have a few short prepared remarks — ”

Sound: hand under armpit, laughter

“Okay, who was that? That’s just rude. If you don’t want to be here, there’s the door, okay? No one is forcing anyone to — hello? Can I just . . . Come on, guys! Seriously? Friends, Romans, countrymen! Lend me your — ”

Unused Audio, Thursday,
November 19, 1863:

“. . . let me see, maybe 80-plus years? I want to say, 80 and some change years ago? Don’t quote me on the exact dates — dates aren’t my thing, but I know we can say it was a long time ago, okay? When the country was made by the guys back then and the Constitution and the whole bit, that shebang, with the Bill of Rights, which was a very good document, really a superb . . . I mean, just as a piece of writing, am I right? And then they were, it was liberty, that’s what it was all about — ”

Sound: Horse whinny

“ — can you please, what? Can you just . . . What’s the horse doing here? Steve? Can someone tell me what the horse is, why there’s a horse right here making all the noise and . . . Keep going? Keep going? Doug, I don’t know where I was, okay? The horse and the . . . Okay, let’s start again, can we do that? Let’s just start again. Okay, cleansing breath. Cleansing breath. Coming down in three, two, one. Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth . . .”

Removed from Official
Account, Year 26, day and
date unknown:

“You know who’s great? The poor! So great. So, so, so great. Totally going to be in heaven with the angels and the whole thing. Not just the poor, it’s not a money thing, but also the poor in spirit, and I know you know who you are, plus which the meek, they’re also totally going to make out in the whole deal and — ”

Sound: olive branch waving in wind

“Excuse me, you with the olive branch? I am not trying to single you out, but it’s very distracting, you waving that. Can you just . . . thanks. No, no need to apologize, I totally get it, it’s hot out here and the sun can be a killer, it’s just that there are people around you and . . . no problem. Thanks so much. Okay, where was I? Did I do the poor? No? No, I did? Let’s just start again. Okay. So. Now. Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven . . .”

Outtake, Reel #2,
June 12, 1987:

“. . . and people are always saying to me, since he took, you know, that job over there — and it’s been confusing, let me tell you, what with all of the various leaders there and so forth, the, the, the Chernenko and the Andropov and what have you, it’s been a real challenge just to keep up with all of that, and people say to me that this new person, his name is just right there on the tip of my tongue, the new one, what’s his name? No, don’t tell me. It’ll come. Anyway, so the wall behind me, if someone like the new person over there really means what he says then maybe he should just, you know . . .”

Comments

Sound: Imperceptible chewing noise

“I’m sorry. I just . . . is that gum? Is someone chewing gum? It’s very rude. The smack-smack and the lip noise and it’s very distracting. I don’t even know . . . Gorbachev! I got it! Mikhail Gorbachev! Right. Can’t believe it slipped my mind, but I got it now. Can we restart from one? Tell me when you’re ready? Where’s the light? Yes? Okay, you got the part before and then I looked over here and you can match cut right into this and . . . Mr. Gorbachev! Tear down this wall! Wait. Let me do it again, it didn’t have the intensity.”

Comments

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections
Letters

Letters

By
A reader responds to a recent article by Avik Roy, ‘Socialized Medicine Is Bad for Your Health.’
Athwart

Plowing the Web

By
‘Beyond parody — Fox Business cuts away from Trump’s speech right after he laments, bizarrely, that tractors can’t hook up to the internet.’

Most Popular

Film & TV

Trolling America in HBO’s Euphoria

By
Of HBO’s new series Euphoria, its creator and writer Sam Levinson says, “There are going to be parents who are going to be totally f***ing freaked out.” There is no “but” coming. The freak-out is the point, at least if the premiere episode is to be believed. HBO needs a zeitgeist-capturing successor to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Kamala Harris’s Dreadful DA Record

By
In 2005, the sharp-elbowed, ambitious district attorney of San Francisco had the opportunity to correct an all-too-common prosecutorial violation of duty that the leading expert on prosecutorial misconduct found “accounts for more miscarriages of justice than any other type of malpractice.” Rather than seize ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Case against Reparations

By
Editor’s Note: This piece was originally published on May 24, 2014. Ta-Nehisi Coates has done a public service with his essay “The Case for Reparations,” and the service he has done is to show that there is not much of a case for reparations. Mr. Coates’s beautifully written monograph is intelligent ... Read More
Film & TV

In Toy Story 4, the Franchise Shows Its Age

By
For a film franchise, 24 years is middle-aged, bordering on elderly. Nearly a quarter-century after the first Toy Story, the fourth installment, which hits theaters later this week, feels a bit tired. If earlier films in the franchise were about loss and abandonment and saying goodbye to childhood, this one is ... Read More