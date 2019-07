(David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters)

1

In the first deep darkness,

during lit candles and prayer,

I walked alone past the mess hall with my phone.

2

Cold, the phone cold to the touch.

The news from home was not good.

Her voice in the dark was a small dry bell.

The searchlight flashed along the fence.

3

Back in the tent,

a deep bulb-lit quiet

of men reading.

Haggard cats

huddled near the heater.

I read;

and stopped,

too tuned to it.