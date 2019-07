(Anton Vaganov/Reuters)

Sighing as I go,

exhaling summer’s heat —

I’m done. Done

introducing the goldenrod

to the roadside society

of asters. My final act.

September wakes now

to a blue like no other,

a glazed transparency,

the sunlight downright

urgent on the backs

of blackbirds. The river

sparkles hard, as though

an unglimpsed immortality

pressed up from below.

As though.