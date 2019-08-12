The American Worker: An Introduction

(Marcia Straub/Getty Images )

‘ Whatever is calculated to advance the condition of the honest, struggling laboring man,” Abraham Lincoln once said, “so far as my judgment will enable me to judge of a correct thing, I am for that thing.” What is that thing in our contemporary context? This is one of the most important policy questions for conservatives to answer today. Trends over the last several decades in the economy and the culture have undercut the interests and standing of the American worker. This helped bring about the election of Donald Trump and accounts, in part, for the overwhelming populist mood of our politics. In what follows, our authors diagnose the discontents of the American worker and sketch out a pro-worker agenda, which must begin with a greater appreciation of the worth of Americans who don’t have four-year college degrees.