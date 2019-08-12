‘ Whatever is calculated to advance the condition of the honest, struggling laboring man,” Abraham Lincoln once said, “so far as my judgment will enable me to judge of a correct thing, I am for that thing.” What is that thing in our contemporary context? This is one of the most important policy questions for conservatives to answer today. Trends over the last several decades in the economy and the culture have undercut the interests and standing of the American worker. This helped bring about the election of Donald Trump and accounts, in part, for the overwhelming populist mood of our politics. In what follows, our authors diagnose the discontents of the American worker and sketch out a pro-worker agenda, which must begin with a greater appreciation of the worth of Americans who don’t have four-year college degrees.
The American Worker: An Introduction
Comments
In This Issue
Books, Arts & Manners
Kevin Williamson’s Revolt against the Hivemind
A review of The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, by Kevin D. Williamson.
The Exhilarating Letters of Guy Davenport and Hugh Kenner
A review of Questioning Minds: The Letters of Guy Davenport and Hugh Kenner, volumes 1 and 2, edited by Edward M. Burns.
How to Protect Relationships in the Trump Era
A review of I Love You, but I Hate Your Politics: How to Protect Your Intimate Relationships in a Poisonous Partisan World, by Jeanne Safer.
Return of the Bats
Let us not forget to watch the bats.
Midsommar Casts a Transfixing Scandinavian Spell
A review of the film Midsommar.
Sections
President Judge Judy
Some days I wish we got President Judge Judy. Eyeroll, gavel banged: Case dismissed.
That’s My Husbro: Ilhan Omar’s Family Drama
Int. Ilhan Omar’s Apartment -- NIGHT. Ilhan bustles in from the kitchen carrying a tray of cookies.
The American Worker
The American Worker: An Introduction
Our authors sketch out a pro-worker agenda, which begins with a greater appreciation of Americans who don’t have four-year college degrees.
College Does Not Make You a Better Person
A lesson the Democrats have lately forgotten.
The Return to Serfdom
Our egalitarian capitalist progress is fading, dangerously.
Unskilled Immigration Lowers Labor-Force Participation
Too many Americans are migrating out of the job market.
Restoring the Marriage Ecosystem
Social trust is its oxygen.
The Next Union Era
Cutting government mandates could help unions better serve workers.
Higher Productivity Is Good for Workers
Automation notwithstanding.
What Is the Purpose of High School?
To prepare students for adulthood, not necessarily for college.
The Case for More Occupational Training
And fewer degrees.
How Republicans Can Appeal to the White Working Class
Historically, it has alternated in its partisan leaning.
The Trump Economy
There’s a lot for him to take credit for.
A UBI Would Undermine Work
Gains from employment are not just material.
Worker Skills to Pay the Bills
Conference rooms and spreadsheets do not a good job make.