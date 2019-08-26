On the Water

The first full moon of 2019 rises off the shore of Tenby, Wales, January 20, 2019. (Rebecca Naden/Reuters)

The heron rises overhead,

As we push off the reeded shore

With our one cracked, muck-covered oar,

Onto the pond’s unstirring bed.

Bullfrogs rest, snapping in the weeds

Just where, last summer, we found rotten

Tackle, by fishermen forgotten

As they passed on to other needs.

I know, not far away, the world

Despairs of rotten church and state

And finds less cause for love than hate,

Its once brave flags now torn and furled.

I know as well, it was while hidden

And thinking their room locked and bare

That the apostles felt flamed air

Send them to do as they were bidden.

The bright orange sides of koi slip by

Obscured beneath the murky glass,

And many darker things will pass

Before we hope of knowing why.