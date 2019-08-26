Magazine | August 26, 2019, Issue

On the Water

By
The first full moon of 2019 rises off the shore of Tenby, Wales, January 20, 2019. (Rebecca Naden/Reuters)

The heron rises overhead,
As we push off the reeded shore
With our one cracked, muck-covered oar,
Onto the pond’s unstirring bed.

Bullfrogs rest, snapping in the weeds
Just where, last summer, we found rotten
Tackle, by fishermen forgotten
As they passed on to other needs.

I know, not far away, the world
Despairs of rotten church and state
And finds less cause for love than hate,
Its once brave flags now torn and furled.

Comments

I know as well, it was while hidden
And thinking their room locked and bare
That the apostles felt flamed air
Send them to do as they were bidden.

The bright orange sides of koi slip by
Obscured beneath the murky glass,
And many darker things will pass
Before we hope of knowing why.

Comments

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections
The Week

The Week

By
Bill de Blasio has spent so much time in Iowa that when he gets back home, he’ll complain about the prices.

Most Popular

U.S.

Crush This Evil

By
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
U.S.

This Is What Bravery Looks Like

By
Security cameras captured the precise moment when Dayton police responded and gunned down the Dayton shooter. You can see the video below. It's not graphic (except, of course, for showing a shooting): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM1Viy6kmNw We should remember the heroes after mass shootings, not the ... Read More
Elections

Marianne Williamson’s Poll Numbers

By
I wasn’t sure whether to use the word “number” or “numbers” in the headline, but “zero” is a number and so is “one,” so it’s fair to say that Marianne Williamson has poll “numbers.” Despite being the most-Googled candidate after the second Democratic presidential debate, the New Age ... Read More