New London Ferry

Climbing to the breezy deck

We hear ourselves descanting on

A rib of sky, white peals of sun,

And soft dying rains that fleck

A sheen on the water. Clouds yield

Sunlight to the outstretched wing,

Fast by the bow, held on the wing —

Cut silver on a leaden field.

What journey was this? The same bright

Change that echoed through the Sound,

The ferry’s wake flown underground,

The sky split with angelic light —

It turns to wine too rich to drink.

A superflux of being cast

Between the present and the past —

Impossible to sum or think.

We stand on the expected ship.

The ocean swells beneath our feet,

But when known surfaces repeat

We’re apt to give ourselves the slip.

In rooms below: an idle booth,

Scotch, a tune by a lad long dead

Warm the heart and heal the head —

The afterglow of someone’s youth.

This music of the present past

Might be a ghost to help escort

Those traveling from port to port,

If spirits should their ships outlast.