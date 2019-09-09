Magazine | September 9, 2019, Issue

The Ancestral Diversity of Americans

By
People await examination at Ellis Island. (Undated/Library of Congress)

My wife and I were at the theater, watching a movie; as usual, we stayed to watch the credits through to the end. We reached a whole group that were obviously from India. Clearly, that one task had been jobbed out to an Indian company.

There had been Indian-sounding names in many other categories, as also names from all over Europe, from Muslim cultures, from Africa, and from Latin America as well. Yet in all those other categories, because the ethnic origins were so mixed up, I knew that they were Americans.

Ancestry.com tells me my forebears were 100 percent from the British Isles. But I’m American by birth, and where I live, in Greensboro, N.C., we seem to have a pretty good mix of African, European, Latino, and Asian origins. When I travel to places where only one race or ethnic origin is represented, I get a sense that someone is missing.

Comments

When I come home to America, nobody is missing. We have citizens whose ancestors came from everywhere. Whether those ancestors came willingly or not, legally or not, were well treated upon arrival or not, makes no difference: Their children and descendants are American now. And if any group of them had not come, we would be a different people, a poorer people.

Americans are from everywhere. We include examples of everybody. Wherever you are in the world, you have kinfolk, however distantly related, in America.

Comments

This article appears as “Ancestral Diversity ” in the September 9, 2019, print edition of National Review.

Orson Scott Card — Mr. Card wrote Ender’s Game, Pathfinder, The Lost Gate, and the forthcoming Lost and Found, among other books. He and his wife live in Greensboro, N.C., with a constant stream of patio visitors ranging from finches, chickadees, and bluebirds to opossums, raccoons, and squirrels.

In This Issue

What We Love About America
U.S.

American Men

By
American men — with few exceptions — treat you like a human being, in a free, natural way, because they’ve done it from the nation’s youth.

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Culture

Jussie Smollett Jokes Declared Off-Limits

By
The Jussie Smollett story has been declared not fit for jokes. "It's a straight-up tragedy," declares the co-creator of a Comedy Central show, South Side, set in Chicago. Bashir Salahuddin, a former Jimmy Fallon writer, says “The whole situation is unfortunate. Particularly for the city, there’s bigger ... Read More
U.S.

What The 1619 Project Leaves Out

By
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
PC Culture

Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness

By
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
Elections

Trump and the Black Vote

By
"Donald Trump is a racist, white supremacist, white nationalist. So are his supporters." Some version of that refrain is heard almost hourly somewhere in mainstream media. Democratic politicians seem to proclaim it more often than that. Listening only to the Left, you'd conclude that more than half a ... Read More
Sports

It’s Time for Colin Kaepernick to Move On

By
Colin Kaepernick. Remember him? Below-average quarterback. Above-average poseur. Not “activist,” not really. Activists actually say stuff. Kaepernick almost never says anything. He’s like the Queen or most popes — you have to read the deep-background musings of supposed members of his inner circle to get ... Read More