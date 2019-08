(Pixabay)

At the end of summer, we wanted to interrupt our regularly scheduled programming. We write a lot in defense of America, from critics foreign and domestic, and a lot about how to make it better. But in the hurly-burly of intellectual and political contention, we usually don’t stop to note our simple, unadorned love of all the things that make this country so marvelous, from its landscape to its people to its music. That’s what we’ve asked our contributors to do.