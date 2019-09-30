FIREDCON 2019!

A Three-Day Convention for Terminated Employees of the Trump Administration
Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
When: October 12 and 13
Buy your ticket today!!* There are only 23,500 seats available in the Rupp Arena. Only a few left!
10:00 a.m.
BREAKING: Special New Keynote
“You Can’t Fire Me, I Quit!” — presented by John Bolton, former national-security adviser
Main Arena Space, October 13
Photo opportunity, Meet & Greet availability
AGENDA: OCTOBER 12
12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.
Registration and Networking
Lexington Doubletree Grand Ballroom
Coffee, cookies
6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
V.I.P. Welcome Cocktail Reception (for terminated employees of deputy/special assistant/cabinet rank)
HealthSouth Skybox, Rupp Arena
ID BADGES REQUIRED
General Reception
Main Arena Floor, Rupp Arena
Hosted by: Madeleine Westerhout, former White House personal secretary
7:30 p.m.
Dinner
Benediction, Introductions: Michael Flynn, former national-security adviser (joining via Skype)
Keynote: “In a Sense, I Was a Moron . . .” — presented by Rex Tillerson, former secretary of state
10:30 p.m.–Midnight
Nightcap
Snuggery Bar, Lexington Doubletree
Sponsored by: Professional Media-Bookers’ Association
Please note: Shuttles provided from the Arena to the Doubletree. Please do not drive.
AGENDA: OCTOBER 13
10:00 a.m.
Morning Keynote: TBD
Main Floor, Rupp Arena
Coffee, pastries
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Breakout Groups:
“Monetizing Your Newfound Respect: Books, Blogs, Spots, and Shows”
Thoroughbred Room, Lexington Doubletree
Facilitator: Anthony Scaramucci
“Hurts Too Much to Laugh, Too Old to Cry: When You Really Wanted It to Work”
Martingale Ballroom 1, Lexington Doubletree
Facilitator: Reince Priebus
“Self-Care: Looking and Feeling Your Best through the Worst of It”
Martingale Ballroom 2, Lexington Doubletree
Facilitator: Steve Bannon
12:30 p.m.
Lunch Reception
Main Floor, Rupp Arena
Box lunches available
1:00 p.m.
Panel One: “High-Profile Loser”
When the tweet stings, how to cope with the anger. Going back to your old job with your head held high. Being called a “moron” for the very first time.
Panelists: Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, Reince Priebus, Jim Mattis
Panel Two: “Not Worth a Tweet: Forgotten Victims, Unforgettable Shame”
Putting it all back together, after the phone stops ringing and the spotlight fades. How do you look for a new job? How does LinkedIn work? What’s the protocol in asking for a recommendation? How to cope with being a lesser-known terminated employee. How to accept and heal from the shame of not being fired on social media.
Panelists: Tom Bossert, Joe Hagin, Reed Cordish, Michael Anton
Panel Three: “But I Still Love Him”
When he calls — and he will — will you take the call? Will you let him back into your life? Is it “abuse” if you deserved it? How can you still be angry and hurt at the man who is Making America Great Again?
Panelists: Sebastian Gorka, Sean Spicer, Corey Lewandowski
Panel Four: “Does Anything Matter?”
It’s crazy, it’s unpredictable, it’s about nukes and North Korea and China and . . . it doesn’t seem to matter. Learning to accept the fact that things seem to be okay, even if they seem to be falling apart.
Panelists: all of the former national-security advisers
There will be a SHORT Q&A session following each panel. Notecards will be passed and participants will be invited to write a question and pass it to the moderators. Please remember to ask a question, not make a statement!
4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.
Spa Time, Journaling
Lavender Spirit Spa, Lexington Doubletree
Counseling available on a first-come, first-served basis.
6:30 p.m.
“Meet the Bookers”
BancSouth Skybox, Rupp Arena
Come and meet the bookers for cable news networks, including MSNBC and CNN. Participants are invited to come prepared with book proposals, head shots, résumés, and links to sizzle reels. Now is the time to make the important connections to be the next phenom former Trumper!
Note: This is only for participants who register at the platinum experience level.
7:30 p.m.
Closing-Night Gala
Main Floor, Rupp Arena
Benediction and Welcome: Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey
Keynote: “Life after Crazy: Gratitude and Grins” — presented by John Kelly, former chief of staff