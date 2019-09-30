FIREDCON 2019!

National Security Advisor John Bolton during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., May 22, 2019. (Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters)

A Three-Day Convention for Terminated Employees of the Trump Administration

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

When: October 12 and 13

Buy your ticket today!!* There are only 23,500 seats available in the Rupp Arena. Only a few left!

10:00 a.m.

BREAKING: Special New Keynote

“You Can’t Fire Me, I Quit!” — presented by John Bolton, former national-security adviser

Main Arena Space, October 13

Photo opportunity, Meet & Greet availability

AGENDA: OCTOBER 12

12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Registration and Networking

Lexington Doubletree Grand Ballroom

Coffee, cookies

6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

V.I.P. Welcome Cocktail Reception (for terminated employees of deputy/special assistant/cabinet rank)

HealthSouth Skybox, Rupp Arena

ID BADGES REQUIRED

General Reception

Main Arena Floor, Rupp Arena

Hosted by: Madeleine Westerhout, former White House personal secretary

7:30 p.m.

Dinner

Benediction, Introductions: Michael Flynn, former national-security adviser (joining via Skype)

Keynote: “In a Sense, I Was a Moron . . .” — presented by Rex Tillerson, former secretary of state

10:30 p.m.–Midnight

Nightcap

Snuggery Bar, Lexington Doubletree

Sponsored by: Professional Media-Bookers’ Association

Please note: Shuttles provided from the Arena to the Doubletree. Please do not drive.

AGENDA: OCTOBER 13

10:00 a.m.

Morning Keynote: TBD

Main Floor, Rupp Arena

Coffee, pastries

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Breakout Groups:

“Monetizing Your Newfound Respect: Books, Blogs, Spots, and Shows”

Thoroughbred Room, Lexington Doubletree

Facilitator: Anthony Scaramucci

“Hurts Too Much to Laugh, Too Old to Cry: When You Really Wanted It to Work”

Martingale Ballroom 1, Lexington Doubletree

Facilitator: Reince Priebus

“Self-Care: Looking and Feeling Your Best through the Worst of It”

Martingale Ballroom 2, Lexington Doubletree

Facilitator: Steve Bannon

12:30 p.m.

Lunch Reception

Main Floor, Rupp Arena

Box lunches available

1:00 p.m.

Panel One: “High-Profile Loser”

When the tweet stings, how to cope with the anger. Going back to your old job with your head held high. Being called a “moron” for the very first time.

Panelists: Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, Reince Priebus, Jim Mattis

Panel Two: “Not Worth a Tweet: Forgotten Victims, Unforgettable Shame”

Putting it all back together, after the phone stops ringing and the spotlight fades. How do you look for a new job? How does LinkedIn work? What’s the protocol in asking for a recommendation? How to cope with being a lesser-known terminated employee. How to accept and heal from the shame of not being fired on social media.

Panelists: Tom Bossert, Joe Hagin, Reed Cordish, Michael Anton

Panel Three: “But I Still Love Him”

When he calls — and he will — will you take the call? Will you let him back into your life? Is it “abuse” if you deserved it? How can you still be angry and hurt at the man who is Making America Great Again?

Panelists: Sebastian Gorka, Sean Spicer, Corey Lewandowski

Panel Four: “Does Anything Matter?”

It’s crazy, it’s unpredictable, it’s about nukes and North Korea and China and . . . it doesn’t seem to matter. Learning to accept the fact that things seem to be okay, even if they seem to be falling apart.

Panelists: all of the former national-security advisers

There will be a SHORT Q&A session following each panel. Notecards will be passed and participants will be invited to write a question and pass it to the moderators. Please remember to ask a question, not make a statement!

4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Spa Time, Journaling

Lavender Spirit Spa, Lexington Doubletree

Counseling available on a first-come, first-served basis.

6:30 p.m.

“Meet the Bookers”

BancSouth Skybox, Rupp Arena

Come and meet the bookers for cable news networks, including MSNBC and CNN. Participants are invited to come prepared with book proposals, head shots, résumés, and links to sizzle reels. Now is the time to make the important connections to be the next phenom former Trumper!

Note: This is only for participants who register at the platinum experience level.

7:30 p.m.

Closing-Night Gala

Main Floor, Rupp Arena

Benediction and Welcome: Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey

Keynote: “Life after Crazy: Gratitude and Grins” — presented by John Kelly, former chief of staff