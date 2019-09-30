Magazine | September 30, 2019, Issue

If I Were Present at the Tribal Blessing

By
(Joshua Lott/Reuters)

(for Melissa)

Comments

Had I been present when those pastors blessed
The Tahlequah tribe, my sister by my side,
I would have held her hand with left palm, dried
My wet cheek with the right — her joyous guest.
In Sunday best, she’d be so sweetly dressed,
Even the roses round her would have cried,
And closed their petals shamefully and died,
In hopes she would collect them, to be pressed
Within some cherished book upon her chair.
That luncheon over, and the leaders gone,
If she and I were privy to their prayer,
We, also, would have risen and withdrawn,
With powers of a reunited pair —
Half of a sorority whereupon
No Native grace is greater, anywhere.

Comments

Jennifer Reeser is the author of six books. Her most recent poetry collection is Indigenous (Able Muse Press, 2018).

In This Issue

Articles

Features

The Gun Issue

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

All in the Comey Family

By
By his own admission, the recently fired FBI director James Comey leaked at least four memos of private presidential conversations — at least one of them containing some classified secret material — variously to his lawyers and through liaisons to the press. In both phone calls and personal meetings, Comey ... Read More
World

China May Cry ‘Uncle’ Sooner Than We Think

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: Some signs that China is starting to feel the pain from Trump’s trade war; a special House election in North Carolina and what it could tell us about 2020; and Beto O’Rourke declares that living close to work is “a right for everyone.” Is China Starting to Feel the ... Read More
World

The Roots of Brexit

By
Americans watching the spectacle currently unfolding in the British government should not be fearful that the entire British political system is cracking up. It isn’t. The United Kingdom (of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) has been contemplating its national strategic direction since World War II. Britain ... Read More
White House

Trump, Fed Up with His Own Advisors — Again

By
With John Bolton’s resignation, President Trump is now looking for his fourth national-security adviser in less than three years -- fifth, if you count Keith Kellogg filling in for a week in between Michael Flynn and H. R. McMaster. Yes, all cabinet offices serve at the pleasure of the president, and when the ... Read More