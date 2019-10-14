Magazine | October 14, 2019, Issue

Letters

By
(Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

Reading about America, Remembering America

Your September 9 issue, “What We Love about America,” sat unread on my nightstand for several weeks. I was expecting writers delivering their political views on America, so nothing new. But what a great surprise when I started reading through all of the personal, thoughtful articles by your many and various contributors. Such unusual perspectives on football, baseball, the middle class, men, westerns, Irving Berlin, and on it goes. This particular issue is mine for keeps! 

Thank you for coming up with such a great idea for presenting a sweet, unadorned “America.” 

Delores Zimmerman
Pebble Beach, Calif. 

Charles C. W. Cooke’s story about dive bars (“Dive Bars,” September 9) reminded me of my own.

Comments

About 45 years ago I went to visit friends from school in Beaver Falls, Pa. I thought that if I didn’t also visit the relatives, I’d never hear the end of it. I went to Uncle George in Coraopolis. (All these towns are near Pittsburgh. George showed me the sights. If you can, go to the New Economy Village in Ambridge.) The next day, Uncle took me to the club in the Bottoms in McKees Rocks. (His and everyone’s childhood home.) The neighborhood was company housing for Pressed Steel Car Company. The club was down the street. It was a real saloon. Sawdust on the floor, no cushion on the bar, cigarette smoke so thick on the walls that the original color was uncertain — “Can you speak Ukrainian?” The bartender knew to serve us boilermakers. At the time, I thought to take what was offered and not complain. After more than one, we staggered out impaired. 

More recently my sister gave me books about how our ancestors came to America (Thomas Bell’s Out of This Furnace and Nicholas Karas’s Hunky). I learned why the United Steel Workers and the United Mine Workers are fiercely jealous of what they have today. I also learned that after twelve hours in front of the blast furnace, the tradition among steel workers is to have a shot and a beer at the club. Now I realize that Uncle George was letting me in on the lore of the trade.

Peter Derzipilski
Via email

“Baseball on the Radio” (Richard Lowry, September 9) brought back fond memories of listening to Brooklyn Dodger broadcasts with my grandfather in the mid 1940s. At that time, broadcasts of away games were based in the Brooklyn studio, via teletype communication with the actual game site. The legendary Red Barber (and his colleague Connie Desmond in the pre–Vin Scully era) would take a bare-bones teletype (e.g., “fly ball out to left field”) and create a lyrical description out of it (e.g., “The batter swings and lifts a towering fly ball to left. [Name of left fielder] races to the warning track, where he makes a leaping acrobatic catch to rob [name] of an extra base hit and end the inning”). The reason I was aware of this was my grandfather’s many years of employment with Western Union and its predecessors, where he learned the intricacies of the teletype. That experience solidified for me Red Barber’s place in the pantheon of baseball broadcasters for all time! Thanks for the memories!

Thomas J. Craig
Via email

Comments

NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More
White House

Team Trump’s Unconvincing Ukraine Spin

By
What offends me most about the whistleblower-Ukraine-Biden story isn’t the obvious corruption of it all. It’s the way members of Team Trump assume we’re all idiots who won’t notice they’ve abruptly shifted their narrative. At first, it seemed like a familiar scenario of allegations met with denials. ... Read More