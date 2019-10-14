The Third Rail

It intimidates without apparent threat,
not looking live or lethal, rough with rust,
in the Mott Haven freight yard where we played
after school in the chill engulfing dusk.
Playing a kind of blind man’s bluff with death,
we laughed to leap across it with clenched eyes —
immortal in ourselves — tough scraggly kids
testing the fragility of limb and breath.
Still nondescript it waits — assassin, friend —
in dim waste places where we least expect
to die: the demon rail of the quotidian
no one can touch or recognize again.