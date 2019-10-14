The Third Rail

(Wikimedia Commons )

It intimidates without apparent threat,

not looking live or lethal, rough with rust,

in the Mott Haven freight yard where we played

after school in the chill engulfing dusk.

Playing a kind of blind man’s bluff with death,

we laughed to leap across it with clenched eyes —

immortal in ourselves — tough scraggly kids

testing the fragility of limb and breath.

Still nondescript it waits — assassin, friend —

in dim waste places where we least expect

to die: the demon rail of the quotidian

no one can touch or recognize again.