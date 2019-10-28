A meteor streaks past stars above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria, August 10, 2018. (Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters)

There is a fresh-as-the-first-spring-morning

feeling that comes with a nightfall then,

that we may come upon the starlight

without the veil of refusal or acceptance,

without anger or regret, without confusion

or fatigue, without the wisdom of experience,

to be wary; a sight so free and open

that the breathtaking moment takes over;

the frame of identity seems silly and

self-defeating, a way of not seeing

what is there, clear as the light

and the darkness, to be seen;

a freedom savage without violence,

where an embrace by the heart

and by the mind, will never reach

the veil-of-clouds delusion,

and loss, of misgiving.