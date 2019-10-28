Magazine | October 28, 2019, Issue

Starlight

By
A meteor streaks past stars above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria, August 10, 2018. (Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters)

There is a fresh-as-the-first-spring-morning
feeling that comes with a nightfall then,
that we may come upon the starlight
without the veil of refusal or acceptance,
without anger or regret, without confusion
or fatigue, without the wisdom of experience,
to be wary; a sight so free and open
that the breathtaking moment takes over;
the frame of identity seems silly and
self-defeating, a way of not seeing
what is there, clear as the light
and the darkness, to be seen;
a freedom savage without violence,
where an embrace by the heart
and by the mind, will never reach
the veil-of-clouds delusion,
and loss, of misgiving.

Comments
Comments

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Energy Section

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

White House

Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?

By
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More