(Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

They can’t leave us alone,

From urn and grave, meddling

In our afterlives, the parents

Of our old catastrophe.

Unbothered by the windshield’s glare,

The light’s leveling at our eyes,

They watch us through our blind spots.

The saints do not approach.

In other space, they stand,

Alert to their perspective.

We’d pray for help unless

They think a shade’s a help,

Skimming its half-formed hands

Against the rush of gelid light.