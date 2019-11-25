Magazine | November 25, 2019, Issue

A Fragment of a Sermon in St. Patrick’s

By
St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, April 18, 2019. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Something distracted me; and then I heard
The old monsignor describe one headline
That he would never forget: Goodbye, Paul . . .
The entire text of a suicide note,
Taped to the Brooklyn Bridge by a young man
Just before he leaped into the East River,
And printed on front pages the next day.
Then there was a slight pause in the sermon
Just before his harsh voice rang out over
The cathedral: You missed the boat, Paul
As if the dead young man could hear him speak.
Then the old priest told of a Chinese friend
Who spent years in a Communist prison,
And was released with half his fingers gone.
It was a sermon about man’s despair,
About a rational soul at a loss
For a reason even to stay alive,
And another with one that lasted him
Through ten years of unbroken darkness.
The priest in prison, his friend in the pulpit
Suggested, had his simple faith, and hope,
Which meant that no Brooklyn Bridge could tempt him,
Whatever form it took, and no Daily News
Forget him, as it would, as surely as
The tide rolls over the place where Paul landed.

Comments
Comments

Lawrence Dugan's poetry has appeared recently in Arion, National Review, The Spectator and The Threepenny Review.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Religion

Mayor Pete’s Bogus Religious Tolerance

By
Not long ago, Saint Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., the media’s go-to expert on all matters of faith, was asked about Beto O’Rourke’s contention that churches that refuse to embrace progressive spiritual rites should be stripped of their tax-exempt status. “I’m not sure he understood the ... Read More
U.S.

Should We Give California or Texas Back?

By
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series of excerpts adapted from Rich Lowry’s new book The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. Read the previous excerpt here. On October 20, 1842, Commodore Thomas ap Catesby Jones, commander of the U.S. Pacific Squadron, ordered 150 ... Read More