A Fragment of a Sermon in St. Patrick’s

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, April 18, 2019. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Something distracted me; and then I heard

The old monsignor describe one headline

That he would never forget: Goodbye, Paul . . .

The entire text of a suicide note,

Taped to the Brooklyn Bridge by a young man

Just before he leaped into the East River,

And printed on front pages the next day.

Then there was a slight pause in the sermon

Just before his harsh voice rang out over

The cathedral: You missed the boat, Paul

As if the dead young man could hear him speak.

Then the old priest told of a Chinese friend

Who spent years in a Communist prison,

And was released with half his fingers gone.

It was a sermon about man’s despair,

About a rational soul at a loss

For a reason even to stay alive,

And another with one that lasted him

Through ten years of unbroken darkness.

The priest in prison, his friend in the pulpit

Suggested, had his simple faith, and hope,

Which meant that no Brooklyn Bridge could tempt him,

Whatever form it took, and no Daily News

Forget him, as it would, as surely as

The tide rolls over the place where Paul landed.