Harvard University’s Fall 2021 Course Offereings

On the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters)

MULTIDISCIPLINARY COURSE: POLITICAL SCIENCE 105 / STATISTICS AND DATA MODELING 12 / AMERICAN STUDIES 459 / GENDER STUDIES 10A / PSYCHOLOGY 192 / ECONOMICS 300

“WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IN 2020”

In lectures and small-group seminars, this multidisciplinary course examines the lead-up to, and the results of, the 2020 presidential election.

Led by the Alger Hiss Visiting Professor of American Culture and Politics, former Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, and featuring lectures and seminars from and with former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, former secretary of state and former Massachusetts senator John Kerry, and Kennedy School of Government and Public Policy Fellow former vice president Joe Biden, with special streaming webinars featuring former president Barack Obama (time permitting), this semester-long course examines the trends, demographics, economic concerns, and political forces that led to the surprising and controversial defeat of the Democratic nominee for the presidency in 2020.

It is the goal of the course to “explain the unexplainable” and investigate the mysteries of the American voter in 2020.

POLITICAL SCIENCE 105

This course will examine the historical inability of American voters correctly to choose the right candidate from among the choices given, including the regular tendency of voters from historically uneducated areas to select inappropriate or objectionable political leaders. Other models will be explored, including such political systems as “socialist republic” and “unelected betterment council” — diverse means to achieve more-acceptable results. The final class will be a panel discussion, “The Problem with Voters and Voting,” led by Visiting Professor Warren and Guest Lecturers Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

STATISTICS AND DATA MODELING 12

In this survey, students will be exposed to the ways in which contemporary political strategists define, collect, and analyze voter data, with special attention given to voters in California and New York. Students will be introduced to the Wishing Theory of Statistical Outcomes, in which voter behaviors in rural and midwestern regions are quantified and predicted using non-traditional, non-linear, wish-enabled equations.

Please note: Math proficiency not required.

AMERICAN STUDIES 459

This survey will explore the uses of right-wing media to explain the unwillingness of American voters in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin to cast their votes properly and for the correct candidate. Climate change will be investigated as a potential cause of mass psychosis leading to the defeat of the Warren-Buttigieg ticket. Written and/or performed final project required for pass/fail grade. Students are encouraged to engage with coursework in non-traditional ways, including movement theater, public protest, and uncontrolled emotional outbursts.

GENDER STUDIES 10A

Through a series of lectures and filmed documentaries, students will be introduced to the concept of “gender terrorism” and become conversant with the theory that women who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 were victims of terroristic mind control. Some labs required. Midterm and final exam. Students should be prepared to transition to [a] different gender[s] several times during the half semester.

PSYCHOLOGY 192

What it means to be a resident of Michigan (or Wisconsin, specific location not relevant) and to be a victim of generalized dysfunction. Students will participate in group experiments and laboratory work to research voter mind-patterns and cognition, with an eye towards developing techniques and strategies aimed at “turning” the minds of certain voters towards “desired” opinions and preferences through the use of imagery, sound, psycho-pharmaceuticals, and water therapy. The possibility of creating a “new voter” — one in which previous attitudes and prejudices have been “washed away” — is explored and researched. Students should be prepared to take active part in these experimentations and offer up their individual brainscapes for research in lab.

Please note: Medical-release forms and liability waivers will be required of all students.

ECONOMICS 300

A survey of taxation and its benefits, and a reexamination of the “problems with prosperity.” Coursework will investigate the myth of wealth creation and the rationality of redistribution of all useful and worthwhile goods, including capital, health, and “parents.” The failure of the family unit as a means to effect social transformation will be interrogated through the lens of economics, and the Warren Tax Plan will be reinvestigated and recalculated and found flawless. A “new” economics will be explored, one that does not rely on calculations or mathematics or economics.

Students will be required to take all six (6) of the half-semester courses, and will be asked to deliver two (2) written papers, for a final grade. Final grade will be based on individual course performance and an exhibited lack of critical thinking.