(Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)

It was cold when they left Macedonia,

The saints barely warm in their robes,

Sleet on the mules. In Greece,

The villages shuttered and mean.

Dangerous ports, difficult seas —

Jerusalem

Wasn’t much warmer.

Crepuscular streets, hushed welcomes,

Worried looks at the door.

From Macedonia, said the saints.

With money for the Christian poor —

In cramped houses, dinners of fish and figs.

Lamplight played on plaster walls.

Later at night, the lowing of the kine,

A different meal,

The bread of remembrance, the wine —

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Rome,

Dome impossibly high.

Rain blows like a spirit

Onto the flagstones.

The saints walk into gold

In the frescoes,

Urgent everlasting gold —

And I, who have no home —

When will I come from Macedonia?

When will I go to Jerusalem?

When will I go to Rome?