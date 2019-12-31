A Rocking Chair Song

(Jorge Silva)

You know, my son, that I’m no griper,

But this is your third spoiled diaper

Tonight; the third I’ve had to bag

And run outside before I gag.

I hear, in darkness, the pied piper.

But what I do not hear is quiet;

Your sweet voice, risen to a riot

At one and three and five each morning,

As soft as a tornado warning;

If sleep came for a price, I’d buy it.

And, while it is some consolation

To rock you through that cry’s cessation,

Just as I feel your body ease,

It arches for a mighty sneeze

That sprays me with some strange potation.

The joys of fatherhood are great,

Not least to lull your gentle weight

Within the cradle of my arms;

And great, the floods and the alarms

Which come so frequently and late.