A Rocking Chair Song

You know, my son, that I’m no griper,
But this is your third spoiled diaper
Tonight; the third I’ve had to bag
And run outside before I gag.
I hear, in darkness, the pied piper.

But what I do not hear is quiet;
Your sweet voice, risen to a riot
At one and three and five each morning,
As soft as a tornado warning;
If sleep came for a price, I’d buy it.

And, while it is some consolation
To rock you through that cry’s cessation,
Just as I feel your body ease,
It arches for a mighty sneeze
That sprays me with some strange potation.

The joys of fatherhood are great,
Not least to lull your gentle weight
Within the cradle of my arms;
And great, the floods and the alarms
Which come so frequently and late.

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
