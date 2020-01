(Unsplash)

The walls are graying in the house

Potpourri crumbles. In the air

Hang Meals on Wheels. Don’t leave me there.

Helpers and readers of machines,

Daughters and sons blink back their stare,

Talk gently, loud. Don’t leave me there:

Lose me in a delicious wind,

Anywhere, nowhere, in Your care,

Joyfully sleeping in midair.