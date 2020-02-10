Holiday Special

The Sinclair Dino balloon hovers above the crowd during the 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, November 28, 2019. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade stops

right in front of us, as my wife props

our new baby at her breast to feed.

The printouts on our bracelets read

Monday’s date. A daisy on the breakfast tray.

Our window refuses all L.A.;

it wouldn’t open for God. Giant balloons sift

through New York’s light rain and lift

the planet ever so slightly, as if cheating

a scale. I’m safe in here, eating

my carryout cafeteria omelette, excused

from work and under a spell induced

by the lack of routine. A backward Proust,

I bask in forgetting my life before today.