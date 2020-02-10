Holiday Special

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade stops
right in front of us, as my wife props
our new baby at her breast to feed.
The printouts on our bracelets read
Monday’s date. A daisy on the breakfast tray.
Our window refuses all L.A.;
it wouldn’t open for God. Giant balloons sift
through New York’s light rain and lift
the planet ever so slightly, as if cheating
a scale. I’m safe in here, eating
my carryout cafeteria omelette, excused
from work and under a spell induced
by the lack of routine. A backward Proust,
I bask in forgetting my life before today.
Comments