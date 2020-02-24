NR PLUS
Magazine February 24, 2020, Issue

Stranger Than Fiction

By
President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 30, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Congratulations: It’s February of 2020! The world is still spinning, Punxsutawney Phil has officially predicted an early spring, and it’s high time for a thought experiment: Four years ago, in February of 2016, could you have accurately predicted the state of American politics today? 

If your answer is yes, I applaud you. Donald Trump is president, and contrary to many of 2016’s more worried prognostications, he did not go rogue and appoint his sister to the Supreme Court. Instead, he delivered a thoroughly impressive slate of conservative judges to benches across the country. Meanwhile, in a series of developments that would have surprised many in 2016, Trump has engaged in criminal-justice reform, become the first president to speak at the March for Life, and continued to drive a large swath of people — many of whom work at CNN — completely bananas with his prolific tweeting. (Okay, okay. That last development is not a surprise. At all.) 

In response to the ostensibly positive fact that the world has thus far failed to explode like a microwaved potato during the Trump administration — at press time, largely thanks to the obfuscations of the Chinese Communist Party, no one seems quite sure whether the Wuhan coronavirus is a media-driven panic or the beginning of a real-life disaster movie starring a worried-looking Nicolas Cage, so let’s all knock on wood — the Democrats have allowed their heads to proverbially explode instead. 

“All they have to do is not be insane,” the conventional wisdom goes. Ha! Despite the fact that we live in a sprawling country with boatloads of smart and talented people to choose from, the Democrats — if you believe the early polls, anyway — appear to be lining up behind a frequently rambling and occasionally daffy former vice president, a crazed and aggressive 78-year-old socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union but also somehow feels okay about owning three houses, an overachieving former South Bend mayor, and a consistently truth-challenged senator whose attempts to rev up her campaign largely involve panicked, half-cocked ideas so far to the left they like parody. 

The Left, in short, has lost it. Over the noise of this fiasco, meanwhile, fellow rich people Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg have passed the time by calling each other short and fat, respectively. If you don’t find this all at least somewhat hilarious, you might have a heart of stone. 

You truly can’t make this stuff up. (I mean, seriously: Bernie Sanders? Really?) With this in mind, and speaking of making stuff up, I’ve hatched an idea: Perhaps the universe is calling me to write the great American novel! It can’t be that hard, can it? Truth, after all, is stranger than fiction. 

Let’s cut to the chase: The best thing about deciding to write a novel is telling people that you’re writing a novel. It sounds so glamorous! It appears so impressive! It feels downright exhilarating, whether you’ve started writing down actual letters and forming them into actual words in an actual Word document or not!

The worst part about writing a novel, of course, is writing the novel. Procrastination rises. Paralysis reigns. Moreover, one of my greater fears — well, right after the fear that I will one day accidentally purchase a haunted ventriloquist dummy that will terrorize my household with kitchen shears when the bell tolls midnight under a full moon — is that my friends and family members will think the novel is all about them. 

Don’t laugh! It happens all the time, in everything from old Woody Allen movies to modern chick lit. Even Hemingway did it. Remember The Sun Also Rises? After spending months careening around Paris and Pamplona with the “lost generation” of the 1920s, ol’ Papa took a good, cynical look at his friends, frenemies, and acquaintances — including Lady Duff Twysden, the lithe, hard-drinking socialite who captured his fascination, spurred multiple lovelorn rivalries, and morphed into the book’s Lady Brett Ashley — and “blatantly used” “vast swaths of their personal backgrounds” as blueprints for his characters, notes author and Hemingway specialist Lesley M. M. Blume. 

The bullfights, the bars, the fisticuffs, and the general dissolution in The Sun Also Rises were never the stuff of a fevered imagination, in other words, but instead were based on terribly specific circumstances in the writer’s life. When in full roman à clef mode, Hemingway could be — to put it mildly — not very nice. “Hemingway generally declined,” Blume adds, “to warn his characters’ real-life prototypes that they were about to star in his big literary coup.” Well. That’s showbiz. 

Comments

But unlike that slacker Hemingway, I plan on making everything in my novel up — with a lone exception. Upon hearing that I am writing a novel, one rather ingenious friend requested that she appear in the book as the aptly named “TexAnn,” a bold and spunky “native Texan who loves shooting guns on her ranch, downing pinot noir, and registering website domain names late at night while her husband is asleep.” Who could say no to that? 

My kids, meanwhile, are chock-full of literary ideas. Thus far, their suggested characters include a criminally wronged yet somewhat deranged National Park ranger — his name, unsurprisingly, is “Stranger Ranger” — and a fiendishly clever scientist named “Edward P. Sonchi” who suspiciously resembles Elon Musk. The possibilities are endless. And while I may still be in the talking-rather-than-writing stage of literary development, one thing is certain, readers: In my quest to write the great American novel, politics will take a backseat. Man, oh man. That realm is weird enough in real life. 

Comments

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More