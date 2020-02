(Pixabay)

The rains are a day past,

and the stream nearly clear;

another freeze is coming,

a winter of wide variation;

looking in the water, three feet down,

into the current, translucent,

transparent, distorting, mesmerizing,

the eye takes it in for a while,

and then it is full.

The rock fades, the stones fade,

the gravel dances, they all but

vanish, and then it is clear,

magnified, perfect, held in

the mind’s eye, as the body

turns away, full.

The gravel dances.