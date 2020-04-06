Golden Dawn supporters lift torches in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. (Fotis Plegas G./Reuters)

Honor to those who dedicate their lives

To guarding their Thermopylae, who give

Unstinting service to what they believe,

Defending to the last against all odds;

Who glory in straightforward honesty,

But with compassion and great pity too;

Generous with wealth, and in hard times

Offering whatever they can afford

To help the fallen; who must speak the truth

But bear no rancor for those forced to lie.

And greater honor theirs who guard the way

When they foresee (as many one day do)

That Ephialtes will finally betray

And in the end the Persians will get through.

Advertisement

— Translated, from the Greek, by Richard O’Connell

Something to Consider If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it? If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. LEARN MORE