NR PLUS
Magazine April 20, 2020, Issue

Behold

By
Spring flowers bloom in a church graveyard in Knutsford, England, February 25, 2019. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Let the state highway cleave cold, stubbled fields
so that both empty lanes extend like grace,
and let prim churches in the ratio
of seven Baptist to each Methodist
appear with rigid regularity
close to the road, their dead even closer,
with small, flat rusting markers on most graves,
then drive another twenty minutes more
to see the trees defer to furrowed soil
except for this one rise where pines aspire
to reach where hawks and turkey vultures rule,
and let those who have nursed the dirt behold
the blush and burgundies of morning clouds
that dare not stifle early rays of dawn
from blanketing the hillside’s eastern slope
where mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles wait
as gravestones chalice that unearthly light.

Comments
Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
A. M. Juster is a poet and translater residing in Massachusetts.

In This Issue

Coronavirus Issue

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections
The Week

The Week

By
Trump has every right to boast about his TV ratings, but he really ought to give the virus some of the credit.
Poetry

Behold

By
Let the state highway cleave cold, stubbled fields so that both empty lanes extend like grace...

Most Popular