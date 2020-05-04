NR PLUS
Magazine May 4, 2020, Issue

Peter

By
(Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

In sleep and half-sleep
(Which is most of time),
His nature shifts for me:
Stunted — unwolfed — sublime;

He is a thug, a plaything,
Or we never found him,
And he’s thin air,
Our hopefulness around him.

He crowds us jealously,
Snaps at our friend;
He pledges sacrifice
Clear to the end,

Then cowers at incursions.
As we goof around the boat,
He springs to rescue us, and flounders
In booties and a coat.

Who is this idiot?
And yet the mission
He heads against our tears —
Whose was this vision?

Comments

Who paid the price
To rescue him, who cast
The dice against
His worthlessness at last?

Who teased and humanized him
With that name?
He keeps it, though —
The one with which he came.

Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Sarah Ruden’s most recent work is a translation of Augustine’s Confessions.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More