Last Day at Venice Beach

(Courtesy of Rex Wilder)

Dolphins stitch along the republic

For which they swim beyond the rock.

They’re half asleep or swimming sick.

Emptiness winds around the block;

It turns me into a period without a sentence.

Dogs of careless owners investigate

A carcass, pawing, thrusting, intense

Tail-wags like yellow flags at a race.

Is my humanity in danger? On the margin

Of the boardwalk, kiosks still sell

Cotton candy. Why? My government

Makes me nostalgic for grade school.

There’s an egret-cum-Henry Moore

Sheepish in the park, pointing me to war.

But there are no troops anymore

To rally a man of my small talents;

Only computer screens and arguments.

