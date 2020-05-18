Last Day at Venice Beach

NR PLUS
Dolphins stitch along the republic
For which they swim beyond the rock.
They’re half asleep or swimming sick.
Emptiness winds around the block;

It turns me into a period without a sentence.
Dogs of careless owners investigate
A carcass, pawing, thrusting, intense
Tail-wags like yellow flags at a race.

Is my humanity in danger? On the margin
Of the boardwalk, kiosks still sell
Cotton candy. Why? My government
Makes me nostalgic for grade school.

There’s an egret-cum-Henry Moore
Sheepish in the park, pointing me to war.
But there are no troops anymore
To rally a man of my small talents;

Only computer screens and arguments.

Rex Wilder is the author of Open Late: New and Collected Poems (Chatwin Books), and Boomerangs in the Living Room and Waking Bodies (both Red Hen Press).

