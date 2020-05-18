Last Day at Venice Beach

Dolphins stitch along the republic
For which they swim beyond the rock.
They’re half asleep or swimming sick.
Emptiness winds around the block;
It turns me into a period without a sentence.
Dogs of careless owners investigate
A carcass, pawing, thrusting, intense
Tail-wags like yellow flags at a race.
Is my humanity in danger? On the margin
Of the boardwalk, kiosks still sell
Cotton candy. Why? My government
Makes me nostalgic for grade school.
There’s an egret-cum-Henry Moore
Sheepish in the park, pointing me to war.
But there are no troops anymore
To rally a man of my small talents;
Only computer screens and arguments.
