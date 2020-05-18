NR PLUS
Magazine May 18, 2020, Issue

Letters

By
(Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Is ‘None’ Singular or Plural?

I am and always have been observant of proper and improper grammatical usage. Recently, my eight-year-old, second-grader granddaughter (who reads two or three levels above grade) began a sentence, and I quote, “Yesterday, me and Mom . . .” I suspect that a majority of college-educated persons could not explain why correct usage requires us to say “It is fitting that he and Sally should be rewarded” but also “It is fitting for Sally and him to be rewarded.” Often, I have detected mistakes made by undoubtedly competent writers, including those writing in high-level publications. On this final note, may I refer you to the last sentence in “Perplexingly Pesky Pronouns” (Bryan A. Garner, April 30), which begins: “None of these problems have . . .”

Paul Shalita
Tucson, Ariz.

Bryan A. Garner responds: It’s true that one sometimes encounters the etymological argument that none must be singular because, in Old English a thousand years ago, it was a contraction of the words denoting “not one.” But as I say in Garner’s Modern English Usage, the phrasing none is occurs less frequently than none are “particularly in educated speech, and it therefore sounds somewhat stilted” (p. 629). Both none is and none are are unimpeachable.

This is nothing new. In his 1926 Dictionary of Modern English Usage, the incomparable H. W. Fowler wrote that “it is a mistake to suppose that the pronoun [none] is sing. only & must at all costs be followed by sing. verbs &c.; the Oxford English Dictionary explicitly states that pl. construction is commoner” (p. 381). In 1938, Albert Marckwardt and Fred Walcott asserted in Facts about Current English Usage that “no authority can be found for condemning the use of ‘none’ with plural verb” (p. 74). They quote a distinguished author as saying, “It is pure priggishness to pretend that none is always singular.” I could multiply examples a hundredfold.

For that reason, I cut from my first draft of the column a postscript that began, “You might have noticed that my final paragraph says, ‘None of these problems have . . .’ Perhaps you thought have should be has.” Etc. But then I cut it, perhaps wrongly, thinking it too self-conscious and entirely unnecessary.

But now I’m thinking I should now say that you might have noticed that in both this paragraph and the last, I use say in reference to the written as opposed to the spoken word. Is this acceptable? Entirely. As the Oxford English Dictionary said in its first edition of 1933, the use of say “in reference to written expression does not ordinarily, like the similar use of speak, involve any consciousness of metaphor” (vol. 9, p. 152).

And now I’m thinking of a further objection. “But wait. Can a book say something? Doesn’t the author say it in the book? You can’t say that a book says something.” The answer is yes, books can say things. It’s a common figure of speech called “hypallage.” You could look it up.

Comments

Writing about English usage has its built-in challenges.

 

Correction

“Death and the Virus” (Joseph Epstein, April 20) stated that Epicurus lived from 341 to 270. The years are in fact 341–270 b.c.

Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
GDP shrank 5 percent in the first quarter. Who says government can’t get anything done if it sets its mind to it?

Most Popular

Elections

The Hypocrisy on Tara Reade Is a National Disgrace

By
We do not know whether the accusations that Tara Reade has leveled against Joe Biden are true or false. That is a question of evidence and of inquiry that might be answered as time rolls on. We do know, by contrast, that the double standard that has been exhibited by Biden’s campaign and by the political press ... Read More
Elections

The Hypocrisy on Tara Reade Is a National Disgrace

By
We do not know whether the accusations that Tara Reade has leveled against Joe Biden are true or false. That is a question of evidence and of inquiry that might be answered as time rolls on. We do know, by contrast, that the double standard that has been exhibited by Biden’s campaign and by the political press ... Read More
White House

The Media Versus Trump

By
Almost the entire country is relieved that the president has shortened his daily press briefings and reduced his own role in them. Those who support the president feel that he has made the point that he is completely unintimidated by media hostility and has no significant trouble fielding their questions, no ... Read More
White House

The Media Versus Trump

By
Almost the entire country is relieved that the president has shortened his daily press briefings and reduced his own role in them. Those who support the president feel that he has made the point that he is completely unintimidated by media hostility and has no significant trouble fielding their questions, no ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More