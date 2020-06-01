NR PLUS
Magazine June 1, 2020, Issue

In Time of Pestilence

By
2-year-old Bianca Toniolo looks at an illustration of a microscopic view of the new coronavirus, San Fiorano, Italy, March 2, 2020. (Marzio Toniolo/Reuters)

“Bring out your dead!”

Daniel Defoe, A Journal of the Plague Year

magnified it looks like a magnetic mine
from an ancient war, outmoded long ago,
come back to wreak destruction on our world:
A virus smaller than a microdot,
all but invisible, virulent
beyond belief. Who would have ever thought
such a mere speck could wipe our species out?
enlarged resembling a lethal birthday cake
lit with the candles of our infected blood,
redder than any rose or waxen seal.
Avatar of nothing but our end,
fouler than monster movie freak or fiend.

Comments
Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A reader responds to Theodore Kupfer and Ramesh Ponnuru’s article, “Coronavirus Lockdowns: Going the Distance.”

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
PC Culture

Call Them ‘Mistresses’

By
The Associated Press released its updated stylebook at a recent teleconference. The new style guide contains more than 200 revisions and updates from the previous edition. The new guidance includes a section on “gender-neutral language.” Stylebook editor Paula Froke said the update “aims to treat people ... Read More
PC Culture

Call Them ‘Mistresses’

By
The Associated Press released its updated stylebook at a recent teleconference. The new style guide contains more than 200 revisions and updates from the previous edition. The new guidance includes a section on “gender-neutral language.” Stylebook editor Paula Froke said the update “aims to treat people ... Read More