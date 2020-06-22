NR PLUS
From trees outside the window — window trees
Abandoning their flowers lately bloomed —
The petals settle, patterning the lawn,
Until its green is all one great Tabriz
In pink and white the summer may have loomed
And laid down for the wind to walk upon.
It’s so deep-piled — so plush and tight and thick —
The warp can’t be distinguished from the weft.
As hard as you can look to spot the trick,
There’s no intended tiny error left.
Perhaps the maker felt some special pride
Devoid of that humility denied
Creators whose perfection makes them yawn.
Soon this, though, like the weaver, will be gone.

Len Krisak is an American poet. He has taught at Brandeis, Northeastern University, and Stonehill College.

