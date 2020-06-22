(Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

From trees outside the window — window trees

Abandoning their flowers lately bloomed —

The petals settle, patterning the lawn,

Until its green is all one great Tabriz

In pink and white the summer may have loomed

And laid down for the wind to walk upon.

It’s so deep-piled — so plush and tight and thick —

The warp can’t be distinguished from the weft.

As hard as you can look to spot the trick,

There’s no intended tiny error left.

Perhaps the maker felt some special pride

Devoid of that humility denied

Creators whose perfection makes them yawn.

Soon this, though, like the weaver, will be gone.

Something to Consider If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it? If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. LEARN MORE