WE STAND TOGETHER

We at the East India Tea Company were heartbroken, as were many of you, by the recent events in Boston Harbor.

For years, our tea has been enjoyed by Boston-area families, and it is a beloved brand in homes and pantries all over “New” England.

For us, a cup of tea is a time for sharing and caring, with loved ones and friends. A cup of tea is a symbol of hospitality, and a shared pot of our signature brew — whether you prefer our full-bodied House Blend or one of our Estate-Grown Single-Origin DistinctlyTea™ Flavortime Flavors — can and should be the beginning of a wonderful conversation and a healing dialogue.

To those who were compelled last night at the harbor to act out of conscience, to speak truth to power, we can only say this: You are heard, you are seen, and we will now take a moment to listen to your stories and to celebrate your struggles.

We hope that you will share a cup of tea with your children as you explain to them what the events of the past few days can mean. And together, we hope that we at the East India Tea Company can be part of building a better world.

One Cup at a Time.

Keep safe, keep strong, and we’ll put the kettle on for you.™

WE STAND TOGETHER

We here at the New York Tribune have a saying: A newspaper is like a family.

Today, our family is hurting.

As many of you know, the offices of the New York Tribune were caught up in yesterday’s uprising against the draft laws and the lack of equity and inclusion in the current conscription process to fight Lincoln’s war.

The offices were burned, some desk accessories and printing tools were taken, two messenger boys were ravaged, and several rolls of paper were set alight.

But these are just objects. Things that can be replaced. But how can you replace a son — Eamon O’Leary, say, or Sean Kilkenny, both of whom were “drafted” last year and both of whom died in the senseless disaster two days ago at Gettysburg? What we saw last night — and what we fear we will be seeing tonight and for the next several days in our beloved New York — is the rage and frustration of recent immigrants to America who wonder, quite rightly, if this is indeed the “land of the free,” as some have recently put it.

To be sure, violence is never the answer.

But as advocates of free expression and social justice, we here at the New York Tribune pledge to redouble our efforts to hear the voices others do not, and to speak for those for whom speech — due to an unintelligible brogue or perhaps the diminished mental capacity that comes with red hair — is an impossibility.

A newspaper is like a family. And sometimes a family hurts. But we here at the New York Tribune have another saying:

A newspaper is just another way to say I Love You.

Stay well and stay safe, New York. And remember to Read It Here First.™

WIR HALTEN ZUSAMMEN

All of us here at the Schrieber & Hiller Jewelry Store hope that you and your family are keeping safe during these difficult and challenging times. As you know, our family has been in the retail and wholesale jewelry business for centuries, and was instrumental in the construction of the first Pforzheim Cathedral 300 years ago.

We say that not to boast, but rather to reconfirm our local and deep ties, and also to remind everyone in the area that we’re a Christian-owned business, just in case there’s another so-called Kristallnacht brewing.

We’re a Different Kind of Jeweler for a Different Kind of Germany™.

Of course, we all know that violence is never the best answer when it comes to social and political movements, and our hearts are full of love and healing light for some of our fellow shopkeepers and jewelers in the Pforzheim metro area who woke this morning to discover that their homes and businesses had been caught up in the activity as so many of our citizens exercised their right to demonstrate and express their frustration at the social and capital inequities that seem, at times, to be insurmountable.

But as we sweep up the broken glass and repaint the stars on the buildings, let us all take a moment to listen to the voices of those who protested last night, those hurting and angry voices, and ask ourselves what we can do to give those voices the power and the respect they deserve.

Forgiveness is a big part of our Christian faith, which once again bears repeating because we are, in fact, Christians and that’s just something to keep in mind as we all go forward into the uncertain future.

We’re Schrieber & Hiller Jewelers. Open six days a week except Sundays when we’re in church like good Germans.

Stay safe, Pforzheim!