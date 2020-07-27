NR PLUS
Crossing the Park at Night

By
(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

I started across Central Park one summer
Night, passing a young lady and glancing
At her; she looked away. So I deliberately
Walked a little faster, to move on and
Not seem too attentive; but halfway across
The park, realizing by the sound of her
Heels that she was keeping up with me, I
Slowed down to make that easier for her.
I was thirty then and forgot that walk
For years, until it somehow came to mind,
The sound and pace of her steps, loud, and swift
And steady, indicating her resolve,
Her prudence in keeping up with me, as
Surely as looking away from me had.
We threaded our way on a windy night
Under the shadowy trees, as quickly
As we could, to the West Side and safety;
There we parted, without a glance from her
That I could see, and certainly not a word.
What is prudence? Keeping up if you can
When crossing a park, or a bridge, which may
Be unwise, but imprudence soon mended
By acknowledging necessity. All done
With none of those words entering your mind.
What else? It’s suddenly realizing
That you’ve been acknowledged, and slowing down.

Lawrence Dugan's poetry has appeared recently in Arion, National Review, The Spectator and The Threepenny Review.

Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Chesterton’s Cops

By
Conservatives are big on “Chesterton’s fence.” That’s G. K. Chesterton’s principle that you cannot reform what you do not understand, that you should not for the sake of convenience knock down a fence until you understand why it was put up in the first place. When encountering a fence in his way, ... Read More
Culture

On the Letter

By
I thought it right to congratulate John MacArthur and Harper’s magazine on putting together an open letter in defense of intellectual liberty — including the liberty to make mistakes -- as a necessary component of social justice. And further congrats on assembling its broad church of signatories. MacArthur ... Read More
Culture

Two NFL Apologies

By
So Drew Brees defended the American flag and all it stands for, said he didn’t agree with kneeling for the national anthem and correctly described this gesture of open disrespect as disrespect. "Is everything right with our country right now?" said the Saints' future Hall of Famer. "No, it is not. We still have ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
