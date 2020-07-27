Crossing the Park at Night

I started across Central Park one summer
Night, passing a young lady and glancing
At her; she looked away. So I deliberately
Walked a little faster, to move on and
Not seem too attentive; but halfway across
The park, realizing by the sound of her
Heels that she was keeping up with me, I
Slowed down to make that easier for her.
I was thirty then and forgot that walk
For years, until it somehow came to mind,
The sound and pace of her steps, loud, and swift
And steady, indicating her resolve,
Her prudence in keeping up with me, as
Surely as looking away from me had.
We threaded our way on a windy night
Under the shadowy trees, as quickly
As we could, to the West Side and safety;
There we parted, without a glance from her
That I could see, and certainly not a word.
What is prudence? Keeping up if you can
When crossing a park, or a bridge, which may
Be unwise, but imprudence soon mended
By acknowledging necessity. All done
With none of those words entering your mind.
What else? It’s suddenly realizing
That you’ve been acknowledged, and slowing down.
