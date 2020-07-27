The Exceptional First American Century 

Washington Crossing the Delaware, by Emanuel Leutze (Time LIFE Pictures/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Our first hundred years are startlingly unique

The startling growth of liberal democracy and free markets over the past century sometimes obscures the extent to which America, in its first century of existence, from 1776 to 1876, stood nearly alone in the world. The first American century was when the United States was, most truly, an exceptional nation.

America at its founding was republican, in the sense of having no king; democratic, in the sense of grounding all political power ultimately in the consent of the people; liberal, in the sense of protecting the individual, natural-law rights of the people; and constitutional, in the sense that political powers and rights were set down in a written instrument binding on the state. None of these were entirely new ideas in 1776 or 1787, but all of them had failed more often than not in the past. Trying them meant explaining why they would work this time, a question very much in doubt — then, and for a century thereafter. What was true in George Washington’s time was still largely true in Abraham Lincoln’s: Nobody had ever tried republicanism, democracy, liberalism, and constitutionalism at the same time.

Not only was this experiment novel; it was tried on an unprecedented scale. France was then the dominant power on the European continent; the original 13 states, spanning the Eastern Seaboard, covered an area a third larger than France. The Northwest Territory, ceded by Britain in 1783, expanded the new nation by a third; the 1803 Louisiana Purchase then doubled it. After Florida was acquired from Spain in 1819, the Mexican War and the settlement of the Oregon Territory between 1846 and 1848 expanded the country by a third yet again. Seventy-two years after independence, the United States was still the world’s only republican, democratic, liberal, and constitutional state, and it spanned the width of a continent. There was nothing like it on earth.

The young United States was, as Alexis de Tocqueville observed, unlike the Old World in that the building of its civilization could still be observed, rather than recalled from ancient texts and stones. Much of the nation’s westward expansion took place over land that had never been settled in the European sense, either because the Native American population was sparse in places or because the tribes eschewed European-style permanent agricultural settlements and cities. When the Spanish arrived in the San Francisco Bay area in 1769, for example, it was home to 17,000 people grouped in communities of 50 to 400, where over 7 million people live today. By the time of the American conquest 80 years later, the population of California had dropped in half again. And the non-Native populations of the territories acquired from France and Mexico were far smaller than the Native populations.

The Founding generation was painfully aware of the historical weight against it. The brief effort to remake England into a republic in the mid 17th century had been a bloody, illiberal fiasco. France’s revolution would soon provide its own grisly example. The Federalist Papers are shot through with explanations of how the new Constitution was designed to avoid the pitfalls that had felled past republics and democracies. Madison devoted three consecutive essays to discussing ancient Greek confederacies, the election of Holy Roman emperors, the Polish republic (which was then in the process of being dismantled by its neighbors), the Swiss cantons, and the Dutch republics. The corruption of the Roman republic into an empire weighed heavily on the Founders. Washington and other key Founders were devoted to Joseph Addison’s tragedy Cato, about the republican hero Cato the Younger’s failed opposition to Julius Caesar’s dictatorship.

The uniqueness of the American experiment did not end with the Declaration or the Constitution. It persisted into the 1860s, even compared with the mother country and her possessions. Britain, in 1776, was increasingly liberal, but was still a monarchy governing an empire. Even to this day, it has no formal, written constitution approved by its people and binding on Parliament. Not until a 1975 referendum on membership in the European Communities were the British people directly consulted on their form of government. Britain granted significant representative home rule to colonies such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand only in the 1850s and 1860s. Canada did not adopt a written constitution until 1982. In 1845, it was still possible for the Duke of Wellington to argue that “the Democratic Party throughout the World is inimical to this country. . . . Wherever a democratical influence or even a democratical Press exists, we must expect to find enemies.”

Until the British Great Reform Act of 1832, the House of Commons did not even pretend to be a representative institution with districts of vaguely similar proportions. Entire industrial cities had no representation at all. Even with Parliament ascendant over the throne and its members forming into modern parties, the hereditary House of Lords retained significant powers well into the mid 19th century. The lords were stripped of their veto over national budgets only in 1911. Britain maintained property qualifications until 1867 that prevented five out of six adult males from voting. The United States, by contrast, had eliminated all property barriers to universal manhood suffrage (at least among white men, and in some states free black men as well) in all but three states by the end of the 1830s.

On the European continent, monarchy still ruled. It successfully crushed or co-opted the revolutions of 1830 and 1848, many of which made strikingly modest demands for constitutional government. Much of the continent lay under the power of the Russian, Austrian, French, and Spanish thrones, and smaller monarchies covered the rest, from Stockholm to Naples, Brussels to Athens. The center of Italy was still ruled by the pope. Italy was finally united under a king in 1860–61, Germany under a kaiser in 1871. Only in 1870–71 did France establish a durable republic, on its third try, after Napoleon III was defeated in a war with Prussia. Crowned heads still ruled much of Europe all the way to the First World War. Asia, Africa, and the Ottoman Empire had even fewer representative institutions or guarantees of individual rights or limited government. Even the Confederate States of America, founded on the enslavement of four-tenths of its people, was a constitutional republic with more democratic institutions and liberal guarantees (such as a free press and no established churches) than most of the world had in 1861.

The only significant republican exceptions in Europe, for most of the first American century, were the Dutch republics and the Swiss cantons. Neither was as democratic or liberal as the United States, and both were much smaller. The Dutch republics were aristocratic oligarchies, and their chief executive was a hereditary stadtholder, later a king. Only in the revolution of 1848 did the Netherlands adopt a constitutionally limited monarchy. The Dutch did not adopt universal manhood suffrage until 1917. In Switzerland, reformers held up the American example as a model for attempted constitutional reforms on multiple occasions, but the cantons were simply a loose confederation of aristocratic enclaves until the 1847 Swiss revolution.

European liberal reformers looked to the American example, and while early Americans were skeptical of involvement in European affairs, their sympathies and sometimes financial support were with the liberals. The French revolution remained popular in the United States until well into its illiberal turn. The Marquis de Lafayette and Tadeusz Kosciuszko tried, and failed, to bring American ideas home to France and Poland. So did Tocqueville in 1848. After the 1848 revolutions, Giuseppe Garibaldi fled Italy for Staten Island, Hungarian revolutionary Lajos Kossuth toured America to great acclaim, and scores of German and Irish rebels fled to American shores. The German-born Emanuel Leutze’s epic Washington Crossing the Delaware, shown in New York and Washington to tremendous fanfare in 1851–52, was painted in Düsseldorf as a statement of American inspiration to frustrated German liberals after the failed revolutions of 1848.

The only part of the world that followed the American lead before the Civil War was Central and South America, with decidedly mixed results. Haiti was the second republic in the Western Hemisphere, but its governments were unstable, with monarchies proclaimed in 1804, 1811, and 1849. Mexico resisted monarchy after its independence in 1821, but it proved similarly unable to resist frequent backsliding into authoritarian rule under the multiple presidencies of Antonio López de Santa Anna between 1833 and 1855. In its liberal turn under Benito Juárez in the 1860s, Mexico looked naturally to the United States for support. Argentina was riven by civil war and dictatorship until 1861. Brazil remained an empire, Paraguay a dictatorship, Cuba a Spanish colony, Nicaragua a playground for revolutionaries and filibusterers. Suffrage was widely restricted by literacy tests across Latin America long before they were introduced in America as instruments of Jim Crow. Caudillo governments predominated.

Early American republicanism was social as well as political. The American Revolution touched off — quite unintended by its leaders — a revolution in social mores. Colonial American society was hierarchical and dominated by elites, albeit less so than the rest of the world at the time. Not only slavery but indentured servitude existed in every colony, and social deference to gentlemen was expected.

All of this but southern slavery was swept away in waves of republican sentiment in the decades following the Revolution. Tocqueville, visiting America in 1831, began his famous study by observing: “Among the novel objects that attracted my attention during my stay in the United States, nothing struck me more forcibly than the general equality of condition among the people.” He explained to his European readers that this produced a different type of informed, self-reliant citizen: “The Americans never use the word peasant, because they have no idea of the class which that term denotes.” He saw even the most primitively housed settler of the frontier as “a highly civilized being, . . . who penetrates into the wilds of the New World with the Bible, an axe, and some newspapers”: “I do not think that so much intellectual activity exists in the most enlightened and populous districts of France” as on the American frontier.

The wide-open spirit of America, its lack of hierarchies and restrictions compared with Europe, made it an enormous engine of material and scientific progress and economic mobility. America’s population exploded, growing at four times the rate of Europe’s between 1810 and 1860. With 31 million people in 1860, it was still comparable in population to France or Austria, and had fewer than a tenth of the population of China, but it supported a third of the world’s newspapers. Indiana had one newspaper in 1810; by 1840, it had 73. The United States boasted the most railroad mileage in the world in 1850, and more than doubled that over the next decade. Samuel Morse’s telegraph grew far faster than its equivalents in Britain and France, because American businessmen instantly adopted it to coordinate railroad schedules and trade commodities.

Early Americans were acutely aware of their uniqueness. As Lincoln told the Wisconsin State Agricultural Society in 1859, in America, “there is not, of necessity, any such thing as the free hired laborer being fixed to that condition for life. . . . Many independent men, in this assembly, doubtless a few years ago were hired laborers. . . . The prudent, penniless beginner in the world, labors for wages awhile, saves a surplus with which to buy tools or land, for himself; then labors on his own account another while, and at length hires another new beginner to help him.” Even in Britain, where industry was booming, this was not so. British workers saw their wages stagnate and perhaps decline in absolute terms between 1800 and 1850. Land was not so easily obtained anywhere in Europe as it was in America.

Early Americans were also uniquely unmilitarized, a cherished sign of limited government and independence from foreign intrigues. On the eve of the Civil War, the Army consisted of little more than 10,000 men, and its largest extent had been 49,000, at the peak of the Mexican War. By contrast, Austria had 300,000 men under arms; Prussia, with half of America’s population, conscripted 40,000 new recruits every year.

The great exception stood out. Slavery was common throughout Africa, Brazil, and the Ottoman Empire in the mid 19th century, but it became all the more conspicuous in America because of its contrast to the egalitarianism of American society. The nation’s debates over slavery were so heated precisely because Americans after the Revolution prided themselves on being unlike the class-ridden societies of Europe and the despotisms of Asia. The many foreign critics of the unique American system returned constantly to the hypocrisy of slavery because it was a convenient deflection from the American example.

Independent republican citizens, neither slave nor master, made up the great bulk of Americans. The 1860 census found that only 1.3 percent of Americans owned slaves. Even accounting for the fact that these slaveholders were heads of multi-member households who loaned out slaves to some of their non-slaveholding neighbors, slaveholders were a minority in every state, and slaveholding families have been estimated at about 7.4 percent of American households. Over 60 percent of the country lived in states or territories with no slaves. That proportion had been growing steadily for over half a century. The critical mass of free citizens in the North and West enabled the Union to prevail.

The Gettysburg Address stands as the most concise statement of Lincoln’s view of the Civil War as “testing whether [this] nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure,” and whether “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” This was not hyperbole, or some idiosyncratic theory of Lincoln’s. Still unique in the world, little over a decade after the collapse of hope for liberal, democratic, constitutional republics in Europe, America still had to prove its case against the skeptics. In 1865, speaking from Napoleon III’s empire, French republican Eugène Pelletan observed, “America is not only America, one place or one race more on the map, it is yet and especially the model school of liberty. If against all possibility it had perished, with it would fall a great experiment.”

The early Americans seem to us today unaccountably harsh in certain ways, from their brutal wars against the Native Americans to their long tolerance of slavery. Yet we owe them much. That debt goes far beyond the ideas of the Founding. Ideas that die in practice do not command imitation. The Americans of the nation’s first century stood essentially alone on the world stage, and they proved that a nation that was democratic, republican, liberal, and constitutional could not only survive challenges external and internal, it could expand, prosper, innovate, reform itself, and endure. Their ideas — and even the principles against which we now rebuke them — would not cover so much of the world today without those labors.

