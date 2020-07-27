On Thomas Jefferson

(Roman Genn )

He trusted to the advance of the Enlightenment to end slavery

Nobody embodies the paradox at the heart of the American founding more vividly than Thomas Jefferson, the slave owner who penned the American creed of liberty in the Declaration of Independence and who, with a slave as his concubine, would “dream of freedom in his bondsmaid’s arms,” as Irish poet Tom Moore jeered during Jefferson’s second presidential term. As young vandals torch our national heritage, in an infectious delusion that America was conceived in slavery, not in liberty, take a good look at our third president, warts and all. You’ll find, despite his undeniable flaws, one of history’s great men who helped build history’s greatest nation. He is especially relevant now, when the qualities he placed at the center of our culture are at once so beleaguered and so essential.

By his order, Jefferson’s gravestone identifies him only as the father of the University of Virginia and the author of both the Declaration of Independence and the Virginia statute of religious freedom — intellectual accomplishments all. Of his presidency and other government offices there’s not a word. He was a true child of the Enlightenment, most at home in the world of ideas and convinced that reason would lead to truth, material improvement, and moral progress. Hence his emphasis on religious freedom in a Virginia that, even after the Declaration of Independence, had an established Anglican church, exacting taxes from all citizens and forbidding the promulgation of unorthodox religious beliefs.

No one can make you profess or support dogmas you don’t believe, Jefferson countered. The first freedom is the freedom to think whatever thoughts you like and say whatever your reason tells you is true. No one can deny, his statute declared, echoing Milton’s sublime Areopagitica, “that truth is great and will prevail if left to herself; that she is the proper and sufficient antagonist to error, and has nothing to fear from the conflict unless by human interposition disarmed of her natural weapons, free argument and debate; errors ceasing to be dangerous when it is permitted freely to contradict them.”

So simple and so obvious: but can one find a college administrator or newspaper editor with the courage to say this to politically correct mobs howling down unorthodox speakers or writers today? Would any one of them declare, with Jefferson, “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility to every form of tyranny over the mind of man?”

Then there is America’s foundational idea, proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, summing up Locke’s political theory with diamond-like compression and clarity, and adding to it a uniquely American flourish that makes it something new in political thought. Men are born equal in their rights to life and liberty, and they form governments only to protect those rights. Public officials thus work for the citizens; even “kings are the servants, not the proprietors of the people,” as of course are the administrative state’s meddlesome “swarms of officers [who] harass our people and eat out their substance.” All can be fired for abuse or neglect of their trust, including failure to keep citizens safe in their homes and streets.

But there’s one more unalienable right with which we’re born: the right to “the pursuit of happiness.” “Familiar words, easy to take for granted; easy to misconstrue,” wrote the great English novelist V. S. Naipaul, whose Trinidadian childhood as the grandson of Indian indentured laborers made him never take Jefferson’s formulation for granted. It is, he marveled, “an immense human idea” that contains a world of possibility: “a certain kind of awakened spirit, . . . the idea of individual responsibility, choice, the life of the intellect, the idea of vocation and perfectibility and achievement.” We are born, Jefferson declared, with the right to forge our own happiness in our own way, to make the most of whatever talents and energies, tastes and curiosities lie within us. Who before, in man’s history of serfs and lords, could dare dream of such liberty?

When Jefferson claimed to have fathered the University of Virginia, he was not kidding. Arguably America’s greatest architect ever, amateur or professional, he designed its meltingly beautiful campus as a textbook of classicism. He oversaw its construction, served as its rector, hired its faculty, and devised its curriculum, “based on the illimitable freedom of the human mind to explore and to expose every subject susceptible of its contemplation.” His educational aspirations had been even grander than this. Early in his political career he had lobbied hard, though unsuccessfully, for a purely meritocratic system of public education that would make every Virginian literate and send the most talented on to secondary school and then university, with the selection more rigorous at each stage, to generate a constantly renewed “aristocracy of virtue and talent.” Now that cities spend $25,000 a year to send each child to elementary school and parents shell out $65,000 for a year at an elite university offering more snob appeal than learning, we are rapidly discarding such a meritocratic ideal, heedless that our predatory global competitors are overtaking us in wealth and power as a result. But even in Jefferson’s day, his ideal was hard to realize. His students got drunk, brawled, shot off guns among his classical pavilions, and roughed up their professors. Jefferson, then 82, came down from his mountaintop home to remonstrate with them. He mounted the stage, tried to speak, and burst into tears.