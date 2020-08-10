NR PLUS
Magazine August 10, 2020, Issue

Highland Path

By
On a ridge in the mist
The stone juts from the ground
Trapped by time, lichened and flaked,
A boundary, a milestone,
A child’s grave.

The clouds stream past.
Who now can think
As they thought?
Something of them
Thinks in me.

A child, a white-gowned girl,
Stares into the wind,
Wanders mad within me.
Old men speak, chilled and aflame
In setting suns,
And weep at the moon.

Brian J. Buchanan has had work published in Puckerbrush Review, Valley Voices, and Potomac Review. He lives in Nashville, TN.

