True
solitude: silence
expanding
into every space,
leaving room
for just me, just
you.

Jessica Hornik is the author of A Door on the River (Chatwin Books). Her poems have appeared in The TLS, The Atlantic, The New Criterion, Poetry, and many other publications.

