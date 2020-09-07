NR PLUS
Magazine September 7, 2020, Issue

This Too

By
(Boonyachoat/Getty Images)

I don’t want to read.
I just want to lie here
and look out the window.

From blue clouds
in soft haze over Jerusalem,
thoughts rise.

Comments

Yesterday morning when I opened the shutter
the city was knee-deep
in a white lake of mist.

There’s bright sun
in spangles
on my green sleeve.

Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Elections

The Polls Don’t Look Promising

By
On the menu today: Last night was happy talk and soft-focus at the Democratic convention, so let’s turn our attention to the outlook for the non-presidential races in November. It’s not all bad news for Republicans, but it’s ominous. Elsewhere, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is relegated to the briefest of ... Read More
Elections

The Polls Don’t Look Promising

By
On the menu today: Last night was happy talk and soft-focus at the Democratic convention, so let’s turn our attention to the outlook for the non-presidential races in November. It’s not all bad news for Republicans, but it’s ominous. Elsewhere, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is relegated to the briefest of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong

By
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
NR PLUS World

History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong

By
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
Elections

On the Ground at Trump’s Wisconsin Rally

By
Starting Monday morning in Milwaukee at the Democratic National Convention and then making my way up to Oshkosh, Wis., for the 4:30 p.m. Trump rally, the two campaigns’ competing strategies were obvious. The Democrats, citing public-health concerns, had chosen a quiet, virtual presence -- my observations on ... Read More
Elections

On the Ground at Trump’s Wisconsin Rally

By
Starting Monday morning in Milwaukee at the Democratic National Convention and then making my way up to Oshkosh, Wis., for the 4:30 p.m. Trump rally, the two campaigns’ competing strategies were obvious. The Democrats, citing public-health concerns, had chosen a quiet, virtual presence -- my observations on ... Read More