I don’t want to read.
I just want to lie here
and look out the window.
From blue clouds
in soft haze over Jerusalem,
thoughts rise.
Yesterday morning when I opened the shutter
the city was knee-deep
in a white lake of mist.
There’s bright sun
in spangles
on my green sleeve.
