A New Socratic Dialogue: Part 1 of 3

It’s hard for us now to understand just how obsessed English speakers were with grammar in the 18th and 19th centuries. The educational system was so preoccupied with it that the lower schools acquired the name grammar schools — a term that reached the height of its popularity in the 1830s but over the next century fell off dramatically. In 1966, the president of the Linguistic Society of America wrote that “little room has been left in the English curriculum for the study of grammar per se.” The medieval curriculum — which consisted of grammar, logic, and rhetoric (the trivium) — had withered into a single college course. Many college graduates never even take that course anymore.

Meanwhile, those who do study grammar have walled themselves off from everybody else by creating an impenetrable jargon. They often use terms that few would or could bother to master, such as catenatives, complementizers, D-bars, floating quantifiers, theta-roles, V-bars, X-bars, and zero allomorphs. That’s just for starters. Many grammarians have started calling themselves “grammaticographers” who study “grammaticology.” The late chief editor of the Oxford English Dictionary Robert W. Burchfield accused them of leaving educated generalists “disastrously uninformed and uninstructed.”

But is our educational system impoverished by the lack of instruction in grammar? I’ll set forth opposing views in the form of a dialogue between stalwart interlocutors — with due apologies to Plato. In what follows, Socrates, the perennial skeptic, doubts whether heavy doses of grammar are necessary or even helpful today. His friend Aristophanes thinks we’ve lost something important and that rigorous instruction in grammar and usage should be reintroduced in education.

Socrates: You believe, Aristophanes, if I understand correctly, that grammar needs to be brought back into the lower schools and high schools.

Aristophanes: Yes, I do. It’s most regrettable that people today don’t seem to know an adjective from an adverb. People say I played good instead of I played well.

Socrates: Do you misunderstand the person who says I played good? Could anybody misunderstand such a simple statement?

Aristophanes: Probably not. But listeners understand more than the speaker intends. They perceive that the speaker has been ill schooled.

Socrates: Oh, so you see “good grammar” as a way of keeping score — a way of determining who is well educated and who is poorly educated.

Aristophanes: I’m not saying I want it that way. It’s just the way language works. In every language, there are educated ways of saying things and uneducated ways. People think less well of someone who hasn’t mastered the standard language, at least if the speaker has any claim to intellectual standing.

Socrates: Are you saying that the standard language is superior to various regional and class dialects?

Aristophanes: In a way, yes. Not intrinsically, but as a matter of history. There’s nothing inherently superior in the structure of the standard language. But a standard language becomes superior because of the literary tradition that grows up around it. It acquires prestige because it’s used by people in power and by people of intellectual influence. Admittedly, that’s a political point — not a literary one. But educated people in any society inevitably pick up the standard language.

Socrates: So you want people to learn grammar to separate themselves from the rabble who don’t have a good command of grammar?

Aristophanes: No. That’s a grossly unfair caricature. These divisions occur anyway in society. I want schoolchildren to learn something about biology, literature, mathematics, and other fields quite apart from what the “rabble” (as you call them) might know. That’s in the very nature of education. And I want them to learn about their grammar, too.

Socrates: Education is needed in the other fields you mention. Learning doesn’t come naturally, the way it does with language. My nephew, for example, rarely makes a grammatical mistake even though he has never studied grammar.

Aristophanes: Perhaps that’s because he’s your nephew. From the day he was born, he has heard nothing but educated talk because of his parentage. What about the “rabble” you talk about? Should they be condemned to speak the patois of their family members, with no education in grammar? That’s undemocratic. They can’t move up.

Socrates: Just now you complained about someone who said I played good. You were suggesting that he should have said I played well. But his statement was entirely intelligible.



Aristophanes: Yes, but intelligibility isn’t the issue. Credibility is. The lad you’re talking about also said I wish I was and that he could care less. Like I played good, these two expressions brand him as a nonstandard speaker. If he had been trained in grammar, he’d understand that well is the adverb, not good; that I wish I were is the proper expression in the subjunctive mood of the verb; and that couldn’t care less is grammatically and logically proper.



Socrates: I see what you are saying, Aristophanes, but why can’t you just explain that we say I wish I were, I played well, and couldn’t care less? Why must the lad learn the grammatical apparatus behind each expression?

Aristophanes: For one thing, Socrates, without the grammatical apparatus, the student won’t know why we should use the indicative mood when many people mistakenly use the subjunctive mood, as in If Alexander was in fact murdered . . . A simple if doesn’t necessarily call for a subjunctive.

Socrates: I must confess that I don’t quite know what the subjunctive mood is myself. This use of grammatical terminology tires even me.

Aristophanes: Then forgive me. I thought things were just starting to get interesting. You and I went to school together, didn’t we?

Socrates: Yes, but I don’t remember grammatical minutiae. I go by ear. You started losing me. Most sensible people go by ear.

[To be continued.]

