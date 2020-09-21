For Distribution to Media Partners

Senator Tammy Baldwin, D., Wis., puts on a mask before leaving the Democratic National Convention stage, Milwaukee, Wis., August 20, 2020. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

LATEST COVID-19 GUIDANCE AND PRECAUTIONARY REGULATIONS

As of 31 August 2020

ISSUED BY:

Democratic National Committee

NEW GUIDELINES

While the key national poll numbers are generally in the positive range, with a +8 to +10 lead for the Biden-Harris team, the single number to watch according to a consensus of epidemiologists and pollsters is the R(0) number, or “Reelect Naught” measurement.

The R(0) number is derived from polls taken post-convention of eligible voters and is based on the probability finding of the reelection of Donald Trump. Thus, an R(0) number suggests that current COVID-19 guidance and precautions, such as business slowdowns, mandatory mask-wearing, air-travel restrictions, etc. can be relaxed in anticipation of a Biden victory.

We are aware that there is “corona fatigue” amongst our media partners and their audiences. But in this instance, bad news really is good news, and good news is mostly bad news, from an election perspective.

Thus, in light of the lower R(0) index, we are allowing our media partners at most to adopt a “limited good news” approach to COVID-19 and related events. Media partners are allowed to identify small items designed to suggest “light at the end of the tunnel”–type reactions, as well as what clinicians refer to as “despite” pieces, as in: “Despite the lethal and incompetent lack of leadership from Donald Trump, there are signs that the coronavirus is waning, due to fast and decisive actions taken by Democratic governors . . .”

Mask-wearing will continue to be an important component of our COVID-19 safety guidance, especially as it relates to media partners in suburban “red” or “purple” zones.

Please note that as these numbers fluctuate, we may require more or less stringent regulations from our media partners. Partners should be prepared to shift both the emphasis and the specifics as the situation warrants. Please check with the DNC often for updates and new guidance.

For instance, should the national R(0) measurement increase, then we recommend that COVID-19-related precautionary measures be intensified, up to and including a total national lockdown and a cessation of all economic activity, until such time as the R(0) measurement returns to its 0 or –1 level. Our media partners will be expected in this case to comply with all DNC safety directives, including publishing/broadcasting the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 and COVID-19-adjacent fatalities on the upper part of the front page/lower third of the television screen during all political and cultural coverage.

The national infection rate and the related Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) will continue to be key indices of the state of national emergency. We anticipate requiring that current guidance and precautions will remain in place until 14 December 2020, when the Electoral College meets to validate the findings from Election Day. At which point media partners should be prepared to announce the disappearance of the COVID-19 threat and the coronavirus in general from the country as a whole and to advocate a “return to normalcy” to coincide with the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration.

Please be advised that should the events of 14 December move in a different direction from what is currently projected, media partners should be prepared to declare a national shutdown emergency. It will be up to each media partner to decide how to implement this order, but some suggestions include preparing alarming graphics, multiple sad black-and-white photo essays, tearful children, etc.

Additionally, our media partners are notified that the Portland Index will be recalculated beginning this week. The Portland Index measures the rate of anxiety felt by eligible voters as regards urban unrest, such as has been depicted in places like Portland. The Portland Index (PI) is now set at a baseline 1, and is currently calculated at PI(6). Thus, media partners are now ordered to follow emergency PI guidelines, which include removing all depictions of violence, flames, looting, and/or physical assaults from pages and websites on a continuing basis. Coverage of protests and demonstrations must follow the guidelines previously established for the Women’s March and the coverage of Palestinian uprisings in occupied lands.

We understand that this is confusing to some of our media partners.

What is important to understand, as we move closer to November, is that a higher Portland Index will trigger less allowable coverage of Portland and Portland-similar urban unrest. Thus, if the PI remains at a +1 level, our media partners are instructed to eliminate PI-related coverage from their pages and broadcasts. This is different from the R(0) measurements, in which a higher R(0) number triggers more coverage. For further clarification, please sign up for our weekly webinar for media partners.

Remember: SAFETY FIRST!