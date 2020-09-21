NR PLUS
Magazine September 21, 2020, Issue

Letters

By
A man inspects a handgun at the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Ind., April 28, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Firearm Fear

I thoroughly enjoyed James Lileks’s analysis of what is and is not a phobia (“Fear of Fear Itself,” August 24). Regarding his reference to the genuine fear of firearms we see so often on the left, may I submit a term that has seen usage in Second Amendment circles? “Hoplophobia” (hoplo-, weapon) combines the two Greek roots to describe an abnormal fear of weapons, typically firearms. The term was coined in the 1970s by Colonel Jeff Cooper, who developed and taught what is known as the “modern technique of the pistol,” which involves a two-handed grip and the use of sights. With a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford, a master’s in history from the University of California, Riverside, and two stints in the Marine Corps, serving in both World War II and the Korean War, Colonel Cooper was eminently qualified to give this abnormal fear a name.

 Timothy Wheeler
Upland, Calif.

 

Socialist Education

As usual, Kevin D. Williamson does an excellent job in his piece on the mysteriously enduring appeal of Karl Marx (“The Celestial Afterlife of Karl Marx,” August 24). I take but one exception:

Williamson says that Marxism is “making a little bit of a comeback among American progressives who have put out of their minds the 100 million corpses produced by socialism in the 20th century, along with the corpses socialism continues to produce in the 21st.” This would be true only if these deaths had ever been in the minds of today’s so-called progressives.

Comments

But that assumes they know the history on the topic. My son, now a freshman in college, certainly never learned about any of the horrors of socialism or communism during his twelve years in our public schools. How many of the wayward youths currently rioting in the streets, attacking and disparaging police, have any idea of what’s happened in the world, other than that U.S. history is a shameful cauldron of racism, slavery, and oppression?

This is not to excuse the historical illiteracy of those who topple statues and fawn at the likes of AOC and Bernie Sanders; the truth is out there for those who seek it. But I’m afraid Mr. Williamson is mistaken if he believes that even 1 percent of today’s American “progressives” know what socialism did in actual practice.

Steve D. McLin
Walnut Creek, Calif.

Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Meet the Travel Act

By
Joining President Trump in Kenosha yesterday was Attorney General Barr, who did not mince words about mounting an aggressive federal response to the violence roiling the country. The AG asserted that “radicals” are crossing state lines and “carrying out, planning a coordinated attack on law enforcement, on ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Meet the Travel Act

By
Joining President Trump in Kenosha yesterday was Attorney General Barr, who did not mince words about mounting an aggressive federal response to the violence roiling the country. The AG asserted that “radicals” are crossing state lines and “carrying out, planning a coordinated attack on law enforcement, on ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Antiracism Indicts Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By
From Coleman Hughes’s insightful critique of Ibram X. Kendi’s book How to Be an Antiracist and from other arguments in the public square, I gather that a central tenet of the ideology of so-called antiracism is that any racially disparate outcome that disfavors blacks is compelling evidence of white ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Antiracism Indicts Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By
From Coleman Hughes’s insightful critique of Ibram X. Kendi’s book How to Be an Antiracist and from other arguments in the public square, I gather that a central tenet of the ideology of so-called antiracism is that any racially disparate outcome that disfavors blacks is compelling evidence of white ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden’s Be Not Afraid Ad

By
The Biden campaign has released a new ad based on his speech in Pennsylvania this week. Its closing message is, I think, very effective. He says, “Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire.” I rate that as true. Biden says he would seek to “lower the temperature” in this country, not raise it. That would be ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden’s Be Not Afraid Ad

By
The Biden campaign has released a new ad based on his speech in Pennsylvania this week. Its closing message is, I think, very effective. He says, “Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire.” I rate that as true. Biden says he would seek to “lower the temperature” in this country, not raise it. That would be ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Energy of a Trump Rally

By
On August 28, loyal Trump supporters patiently waited in line for a seat in the Pro-Star Aviation hangar in Londonderry, N.H., a small town abutting its urban neighbor, Manchester. The president was set to deliver a speech at 6 p.m., just 24 hours after accepting the Republican nomination. Back in early July, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Energy of a Trump Rally

By
On August 28, loyal Trump supporters patiently waited in line for a seat in the Pro-Star Aviation hangar in Londonderry, N.H., a small town abutting its urban neighbor, Manchester. The president was set to deliver a speech at 6 p.m., just 24 hours after accepting the Republican nomination. Back in early July, ... Read More