When I was young and full of mockery
And played whole days by old Jane Frances’ gate
My Grandpa’s visits brought this gift of fate
That he, unasked, would cut the grass for me.
With a bound and a bang I’d scamper off
From near that patch of many-rooted ground
As quickly as I heard the mower sound
For fear some neighbor catch me out and scoff.
The northern summer common seemed and rare
Its gold and green flung widely in the sun
And by that summer’s ebb I was as grown
As any sapling in the grass-sweet air.
But he, with shirtsleeves rolled up to the bicep,
Would cut each narrow strip and round each root
Guide the machine with steady hand and foot.
At last, the job complete, he’d sweep the high step.
Then in the final quiet I’d arrive
Cooled and gladdened, expecting without fail
To see the grass cut, bundled, and as well
To find his car no longer blocked the drive.
