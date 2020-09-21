NR PLUS
The Mower

By
(MariuszBlach/Getty Images)

When I was young and full of mockery
And played whole days by old Jane Frances’ gate
My Grandpa’s visits brought this gift of fate
That he, unasked, would cut the grass for me.

With a bound and a bang I’d scamper off
From near that patch of many-rooted ground
As quickly as I heard the mower sound
For fear some neighbor catch me out and scoff.

The northern summer common seemed and rare
Its gold and green flung widely in the sun
And by that summer’s ebb I was as grown
As any sapling in the grass-sweet air.

But he, with shirtsleeves rolled up to the bicep,
Would cut each narrow strip and round each root
Guide the machine with steady hand and foot.
At last, the job complete, he’d sweep the high step.

Then in the final quiet I’d arrive
Cooled and gladdened, expecting without fail
To see the grass cut, bundled, and as well
To find his car no longer blocked the drive.

Novelist and critic Lee Oser teaches English at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Law & the Courts

Meet the Travel Act

By
Joining President Trump in Kenosha yesterday was Attorney General Barr, who did not mince words about mounting an aggressive federal response to the violence roiling the country. The AG asserted that “radicals” are crossing state lines and “carrying out, planning a coordinated attack on law enforcement, on ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Meet the Travel Act

By
Joining President Trump in Kenosha yesterday was Attorney General Barr, who did not mince words about mounting an aggressive federal response to the violence roiling the country. The AG asserted that “radicals” are crossing state lines and “carrying out, planning a coordinated attack on law enforcement, on ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

By
Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden’s Be Not Afraid Ad

By
The Biden campaign has released a new ad based on his speech in Pennsylvania this week. Its closing message is, I think, very effective. He says, “Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire.” I rate that as true. Biden says he would seek to “lower the temperature” in this country, not raise it. That would be ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Energy of a Trump Rally

By
On August 28, loyal Trump supporters patiently waited in line for a seat in the Pro-Star Aviation hangar in Londonderry, N.H., a small town abutting its urban neighbor, Manchester. The president was set to deliver a speech at 6 p.m., just 24 hours after accepting the Republican nomination. Back in early July, ... Read More
